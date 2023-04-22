Def Leppard’s Rick Allen Gives Health Update One Month After Florida Attack

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen has provided fans with an update on his health more than one month after he was attacked outside a Florida hotel.

Allen took to his social media yesterday (April 21) to share that he's "still recovering" after the incident. He posted a photo of himself with the caption: "Thank you all so very much for all of your love and support over the last month. I am still recovering and getting my mind and body ready for the upcoming Def Leppard tour. Just wanted to say hi and let you know, There Will Be Rock!" Check out the post below.

On March 13, Allen was taking a smoke break outside the Four Seasons Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach when a man ran toward him at full speed, striking him and knocking him backward, according to police. The suspect then slammed Allen's head on the ground, "causing injury." The drummer was in South Florida to perform a show with Def Leppard at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at the time.

A 19-year-old man was arrested the same day in connection with the incident and is facing a charge of abuse to an elderly or disabled adult without great harm. He has since bonded out of jail, according to records. No motive was given for the attack.

In addition to his recovery, Allen is gearing up to head on a world tour with Def Leppard. The run kicks off on May 22 in the U.K. and will conclude on August 18 in El Paso, Texas. Make sure to grab your tickets here.