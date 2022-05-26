Def Leppard played some classics during their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Watch their performance below and sing along to some of the most popular songs they've ever made.

On Wednesday (May 25), Def Leppard stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and played a three-song set where you probably know every single word. The band's performance starts off with dim, blue lighting, then gets lit up with green lights as you hear "gunter glieben glauchen globen" while Rick Allen plays the cowbell. That's right, Def Leppard kicked off their set by playing "Rock of Ages" which is off their 1985 album Pyromania.

They "keep-a-rolling" into their next song of the set performance which was "Hysteria" off their 1987 album of the same name. The set then wrapped up off air with a performance of "Pour Some Sugar on Me," also off their fourth album Hysteria.

The crowd absolutely loved Def Leppard's performance and erupted in applause between songs and especially after their mini-set was over. Some of the comments on the video of the performance, which you can watch below say, "Class act and sounding tight. Absolute legends. Can't wait to see them in July," "Definitely one of the best '80s bands, still rocks" and "Love this and I love that they are still rocking after 45 years together. Can't wait til Friday to hear the entire new album".

While Def Leppard played the classics during Jimmy Kimmel Live! they have been promoting something new, a brand new album. The band's last album was released seven years ago in 2015. Def Leppard's 12th studio album Diamond Star Halos comes out on Friday (May 27).

You can pre-order your copy of Def Leppard's new album Diamond Star Halos here, and see the dates for their 2022 Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts here. The tour kicks off on June 16.

Watch Def Leppard Play Classic Hits on Jimmy Kimmel Live!