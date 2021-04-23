Def Leppard Detail Massive ‘Volume Three’ Box Set

For Def Leppard completists, the band has been making your dreams come true of late revisiting each era of their career and providing super packed box sets. The latest in this series is Volume Three, which will focus on the band's output during the first decade of the 2000s. That includes the X, Yeah! and Songs From the Sparkle Lounge albums.

This latest collection is set to arrive June 11 as a limited-edition box set released by UMe/Virgin. It is also the third of four box sets the band is releasing in total. Fans will be able to purchase the Volume Three box in both 180gm vinyl and CD formats and this marks the first time music from all three albums have been made available on vinyl.

Joe Elliott and Ronan McHugh mastered the new releases with assistance from Andy Pearce with a cut by Greg Moore. The box set also features a hard-backed book with rare photos by Ross Halfin and notes by Classic Rock Magazine’s Paul Elliott. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen and Phil Collen have also contributed to the set.

The collection is loaded with a variety of extras for each of the studio albums. There are b-sides, Yeah! studio covers and a Yeah! live set as part of this new box set. Check out the full track listing and be sure to place your order for Def Leppard's Volume Three box set here.

Def Leppard Volume Three Artwork + Track Listing

X

Now

Unbelievable

You’re So Beautiful

Everyday

Long, Long Way to Go

Four Letter Word

Torn to Shreds

Love Don’t Lie

Gravity

Cry

Girl Like You

Let Me Be the One

Scar

YEAH!

20TH Century Boy

Rock On

Hanging on the Telephone

Waterloo Sunset

Hell Raiser

10538 Overture

Street Life

Drive-In Saturday

Little Bit of Love

The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll

No Matter What

He’s Gonna Step on You Again

Don’t Believe a Word

Stay With Me

Songs From the Sparkle Lounge

Go

Nine Lives

C’mon C’mon

Love

Tomorrow

Cruise Control

Hallucinate

Only the Good Die Young

Bad Actress

Come Undone

Gotta Let it Go

B-SIDES

Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Now)

Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go)

Kiss the Day (X – Japanese Bonus Track)

10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go)

Love Don’t Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo)

Let Me Be the One – B-Side – Now (Demo)

Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go

Now – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)

Long Long Way to Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)

Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version

Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)

Love – Piano Version

YEAH! STUDIO COVERS

Only After Dark – B-Side – Let’s Get Rocked

You Can’t Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad

Little Wing – B-Side - Have You Needed Someone So Bad

Ziggy Stardust – B-Side - Slang

Under My Wheels – B-Side - Goodbye

Who Do You Love? – B-Side - Goodbye

Rebel Rebel – B-Side - Now

Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want is Everything

Cause We Ended as Lovers – B-Side – All I Want is Everything

Search and Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

How Does it Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)

Roxanne – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)

Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

When I’m Dead and Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Stay With Me – B-Side Now

YEAH! LIVE

Elected - B-Side Heaven Is

Action – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

No Matter What – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Rock On – Live 2006

Travellin’ Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)

Now I’m Here – B-Side Tonight

20th Century Boy – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)

All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track

