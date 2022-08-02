Deftones Reveal 2022 Dia De Los Deftones Lineup After Two-Year Hiatus

As the touring world returns, Deftones are bringing back their Dia De Los Deftones festival for its third installation. The band will once again stage their day-long curated festival at San Diego's Gallagher Square at Petco Park with the festivities set for Nov. 5.

As with past years, Deftones will headline with an eclectic supporting lineup mirroring their tastes. Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker and Cold Gawd round out the 2022 bill.

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno says in making the festival announcement, “We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year. We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

Tickets for the 2022 Dia De Los Deftones will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5) at 10AM PT through Ticketmaster. There will also be a VIP package and local pre-sale starting tomorrow (Aug. 3) at 10AM PT with the password: ANOTRES, and a Live Nation / local venue presale starting Aug. 4 at 10AM PT.

