Deftones have been teasing Black Stallion — a 20th anniversary remix edition of their groundbreaking 2000 album, White Pony — for a while. The official announcement has finally arrived alongside the "Knife Prty" remix by Canadian synth-pop stars Purity Ring.

Originally, the band hatched the idea to remix the album back in the same year it was released with intentions on DJ Shadow taking on the entirety of the remixing duties. Instead, two decades later, he helped curate the guest collaborators, which include Robert Smith (The Cure) and Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park), and remixed one song, "Digital Bath," himself.

As for "Knife Prty," Purity Ring's swirling, dreamy electro-pop meshes brilliantly with Chino Moreno's impassioned, cinematic vocal delivery.

Listen to the song below.

The remixed Black Stallion record will serve as a companion to the 20th anniversary edition of White Pony and is set for a Dec. 11 release through Warner Records / Reprise. The announcement comes just one month after Deftones released Ohms, their ninth album and first since issuing Gore in 2016.

View the artwork and complete track listing for Black Stallion below and pre-order your copy of the double-disc 20th anniversary album here.

Deftones, "Knife Prty" (Purity Ring remix)

Deftones, White Pony/Black Stallion Artwork + Track Listing

Reprise / Warner Records

01. "Feiticeira" (Clams Casino remix)

02. "Digital Bath" (DJ Shadow remix)

03. "Elite" (Blanck Mass remix)

04. "Rx Queen" (Salva remix)

05. "Street Carp" (Phantogram remix)

06. "Teenager" (Robert Smith remix)

07. "Knife Prty" (Purity Ring remix)

08. "Korea" (Trevor Jackson remix)

09. "Passenger" (Mike Shinoda remix)

10. "Change" (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)

11. "Pink Maggit" (Squarepusher remix)