Deftones’ Chino Moreno Drops New Song With Rapper Trippie Redd

Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno’s collaboration with rapper Trippie Redd has just been released. “GERONIMO” comes with the deluxe edition of Redd’s third studio album, Pegasus, which was made in collaboration with drumming legend Travis Barker.

Neon Shark vs. Pegasus boasts 14 Travis Barker-produced tracks with features from MGK, Blackbear, Scarlxrd and ZillaKami. Famed producer and Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann also contributed to the rock-inspired album with a couple of songwriting credits to his name.

“GERONIMO” touches on the etherial elements of Deftones while focused on the full-throated, auto-tuned melodies which blew Trippie Redd up into one of modern hip-hop’s biggest artists. Moreno and Redd even layer their parts on top of each other at the song’s climax for a massive ending.

“I’ve known Travis for a while and always thought it’d be cool to do a project together," Trippie Redd explained to Loudwire. "I’ve loved rock since I was a kid and grew up on Blink-182. It just felt right to make a rock record with him.”

Listen to "GERONIMO" below

Trippie Redd featuring Chino Moreno, "GERONIMO" (Official Visualizer)