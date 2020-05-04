Deftones have a new album in the works, but they also might be revisiting a previous favorite, albeit in a somewhat different form. During Chino Moreno's chat with Apple Music host Zane Lowe, the singer revealed the band is looking at ways they might re-release the White Pony record.

"Actually it's funny because we talked about this when the record came out that we wanted to remix the White Pony record," says Moreno. "Our initial idea was we're going to get the masters of the White Pony record. And we're going to put some money in a briefcase and the masters in a briefcase. And we're going to go to DJ Shadow's house and we're just going to hand it off to him and say like, 'Here man, remix this record.' And we wanted to call it the Black Stallion."

The singer continued, "I finally, I talked to him maybe a couple months back about that idea about what if we did something? Stones did a remix thing of the record and it had the White Pony record come out with the Black Stallion. It's funny though when I told him about that, he was laughing too. He's just like, 'What?' I don't know we were thinking but whatever. But yeah, I mean we still may try to do something similar to that."

Moreno posited, "Who will be involved? I'm not quite sure yet. Because re-releasing a record and having it would be great, but obviously it's like what are we going to do? Change the album cover, different sleeve or whatever? It's like it'd be cool to actually…"

The singer added that revisiting the record provides its challenges because they don't really have any leftover tracks. "We did have a couple B-sides, but those were released already too," says Moreno. "So I think it would be to try to maybe add a little something to it, whatever. Or do it in a neat way and not just do a remix just for doing a remix, obviously that'd be good.That's kind of the only thing we're thinking about really doing that. And I mean maybe playing some shows would be great to see where that goes as far as maybe doing the record in its entirety or something like that at some point."

As for their next studio album and when it might arrive, Moreno stated, "We haven't really discussed it too deeply other than we plan on it coming out this summer. It's not looking like we're going to be able to get out there this summer to support it. So does it make sense to put it out when you can't support it? Maybe. Maybe not. I don't know. I think that's something that we're going to have to figure out sooner than later. But I think our mindset right now is just finishing it completely and making sure that it's great. And then taking it from there."

Check out Zane Lowe's chat with Deftones' Chino Moreno in the player below.

Zane Lowe Speaks With Deftones' Chino Moreno