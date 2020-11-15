Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter Addresses Backlash Over Flat Earth + Vaccine Theories

Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter raised a few eyebrows last week while guesting on the Tin Foil Hat With Sam Tripoli podcast and sharing his thoughts on a variety of conspiracy theories. Among the topics broached were Carpenter's belief in the "flat Earth" theory as well as his disputing the effectiveness of vaccines. While appearing on The Dr. Greenthumb podcast (as heard below), Carpenter shared his thoughts on the backlash since those comments were made.

The guitarist stated (as transcribed by ThePrp), "In regards to this story, you know, I want to say this, I made some people… you know, people got a little aggravated [and] feel like I was insensitive. I want to say, hey you know, I never had the intent to upset anybody in any way with my opinions. But I was just giving my opinions. And for all those who’ve experienced it in any way, it’s not to upset or offend you in any way with my opinion. But I did you know, and some were… they were ruffled.”

He continued, “So I say to all you who were ruffled about in any way, you know, it’s only love you know, it’s always about love. I would never want to see anybody… In fact, that’s the reason why I give my opinion. Hopefully it can inspire you into something else, you know, at least for alternative perspective. But not to offend you know, all my love, sorry. Apologies.”

During the initial chat, Carpenter went in depth about his "flat Earth" views and how he came to that conclusion over a period of time and investigating certain video presentations on the subject. He also stated that there has never been a vaccine created that's ever worked and called out the effectiveness of masks.

Deftones' Stephen Carpenter on the Dr. Greenthumb Podcast