DevilDriver + Cradle of Filth to Tour With Black Satellite + Oni – Get Tickets Now

Extreme metal icons Cradle of Filth and groove metal pioneers DevilDriver have announced a U.S. co-headline tour, beginning March 8 in Tempe, Arizona.

The first leg of the "Double Trouble Live" tour will visit several popular western and southern U.S. markets, coming to an end in Albuquerque, N.M., on March 26. Support will come from Black Satellite and Oni.

Get your tickets now at https://devildriver.com/#tour.

