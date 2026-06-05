While Mudvayne are taking a breaking in their reunion, a second member of the band has branched out with a new group. Guitarist Greg Tribbett has revealed plans to launch a new band called Dead Wyte with his brother Derrick Tribbett also taking part.

What Do We Know About Dead Wyte?

The band is still in the early stages, but Greg has begun teasing their music via his Instagram account.

Over the past week, two teaser clips have appeared. One opens with a snippet of a drum breakdown and gritty guitar, aggressive and groove-heavy in nature with the weathered vocal shout-singing "Break it!"

The second clip is more of an infectious stomp-clap rocker using the nonsense lyrics, "Dum-dum, diggy-diggy" to mirror the beat before delivering the lyrics, "Hey mother trucker, keep on rolling."

A third teaser shows the brothers with the band name and the caption, "It's coming."

Greg Tribbett initially came to fame as a member of Mudvayne, then joined Chad Gray in the hard rock supergroup Hellyeah before returning to Mudvayne in 2021 for their reunion. He also spent some time with another short-lived band called Audiotopsy.

His brother Derrick (also known as Tripp Lee) has been the lead vocalist for Twisted Method and has spent time as a bassist and backing vocalist for Dope. He appeared on the 2009 VH1 reality show Daisy of Love as well and was given with the nickname "Sinister" on the show.

So far, no other members of the band have been confirmed.

What's Going on With Mudvayne?

After heavy touring with their reunion in recent years, Mudvayne went back on hiatus earlier this year. Singer Chad Gray said in a statement issued to his Instagram account. "Mudvayne is taking a break for 2026 but I just can’t do that. Music, creating, playing are the wells that I draw my happiness from so I need to keep going," he shared at the time, announcing his first solo date playing material from across 30 years of Mudvayne and Hellyeah. He's since added dates and made that his primary focus for the year.

READ MORE: Chad Gray Reflects on 30 Years of Mudvayne, Hellyeah + More

Tribbett, meanwhile, bowed out of Mudvayne's fall tour last year following the death of his wife from a rare and aggressive cancer.

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