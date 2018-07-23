Who’s on DevilDriver’s Wish List for ‘Outlaws Til the End, Vol. 2’?
DevilDriver turned a few heads with the special guest lineup that appeared on their Outlaws Til the End covers disc (including Hank Williams' grandson Hank Williams III and Johnny Cash's son John Carter Cash), which found the band and Dez Fafara's musical pals recording outlaw country classics as metal jams. Fans were quick to notice the collection was labeled as "Vol. 1," so the question has come up as to what musicians would be on Fafara's wish list for "Vol. 2."
In a series of tweets, Fafara shared some of his thoughts on the matter, citing Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Metallica's James Hetfield, Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta, Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor, Nikki Sixx and X's John Doe as those he'd like to see turn up.
After a little further thought with some Twitter follower suggestions thrown in, names like Duff McKagan, Max and Richie Cavalera, Clutch's Neil Fallon, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Behemoth's Nergal, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, Hellyeah's Chad Gray and Whitechapel's Phil Bozeman all surfaced.
See his string of tweets on the matter below.
DevilDriver's Outlaws Til the End, Vol. 1 featured Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Mark Morton, Wednesday 13, 36 Crazyfists' Brock Lindow, Fear Factory's Burton C. Bell and Fear's Lee Ving.
