Who’s on DevilDriver’s Wish List for ‘Outlaws Til the End, Vol. 2’?

DevilDriver turned a few heads with the special guest lineup that appeared on their Outlaws Til the End covers disc (including Hank Williams' grandson Hank Williams III and Johnny Cash's son John Carter Cash), which found the band and Dez Fafara's musical pals recording outlaw country classics as metal jams. Fans were quick to notice the collection was labeled as "Vol. 1," so the question has come up as to what musicians would be on Fafara's wish list for "Vol. 2."