Diecast Vocalist Paul Stoddard Has Died

There's sad news to report as Diecast frontman Paul Stoddard has died. The news was confirmed by the band's drummer, Dennis Pavia, though a cause of death was not given.

"I'm at a complete loss for words and absolutely crushed. You are a band mate, a friend, a brother," wrote Pavia via his Facebook account. "A thousand band/tour memories and stories just went through my head in a fraction of a second as I am writing this. From recording to traveling all over the place, arguing to laughing hysterically... I'm gonna miss you. RIP Pauly

Stoddard joined the band in 2003, taking over from the group's previous vocalist Colin Schleifer. A year later, the group signed to Century Media Records where they issued their third album, Tearing Down Your Blue Skies. The album featured the song "Rise and Oppose."

The band's fourth album, Internal Revolution, arrived in 2006 featuring the song "Fade Away." Plans for a fifth album were oft-delayed after initially starting in 2012, with the band regrouping last year to continue work on a new set. Stoddard remained with the band from his arrival in 2003 until his death this year.

Revisit some of his work with the band below.

Diecast, "Rise and Oppose"

Diecast, "Fade Away"