Dillinger Escape Plan Alums Reunite for New Song ‘Choir Boy’

Just before the holidays, Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman reflected on the band's final performances back in 2017. Now he's doing more the reflecting, pulling in an old Dillinger Escape Plan member for a brand new song called "Choir Boy."

A new post on Dillinger Escape Plan's social media states, "Happy New Year. Today we get to hear two original members of The Dillinger Escape Plan spew all over us with a new track from a yet to be named project. The song, featuring original singer Dimitri Minikakis and Ben Weinman, is available as a high quality wav file exclusively to the members of Ben's patreon." Get a sampling of the track in the player below.

Minikakis was with Dillinger Escape Plan between 1997 and 2001, appearing on their self-titled 1997 debut, 1998's Under the Running Board and 1999's Calculating Infinity. He was eventually replaced by Greg Puciato who handled vocals from 2001 through the end of the band's career in 2017.

Weinman, meanwhile, was with the band through their entire run. He also has played in Suicidal Tendencies in recent years and recorded with Giraffe Tongue Orchestra back in 2016.