Dirty Honey have just released a music video for their song "Another Last Time," and it's unlike any video they've ever put out before. So, we're putting viewers up to a challenge — can you spot the Easter eggs in the video?

Before we get into some of the hidden messages, we have to note the stylistic uniqueness of the video. Whereas most of Dirty Honey's previous videos feature clips of the band performing, this one is entirely cinematic, and features several different narratives occurring throughout it.

The stories aren't the only interesting part, though. It was also shot as one continuous take, and has a wide-angle perspective as it flips back and forth between the different occurrences.

“The song’s lyrics tell the story of a toxic relationship you can’t seem to get out of, and you keep going back for more. But it’s as much a song about any addiction or compulsion, anything you just can’t kick – drugs, money, danger, whatever," singer Marc LaBelle tells Loudwire. "Shooting the video the way we did presented a real challenge, but I think that when you take on doing something special like this and you succeed, you come out with something really great. And I think we did.”

"Every sequence was planned and timed out to the second and rehearsed multiple times. Everything had to be in synch, the actors’ performances, the camera movements, particularly when the camera emerged from one of the motel rooms to find Marc [LaBelle] on the walkway singing the song’s lyrics," director Scott Fleishman added. "It took us about 12 hours to shoot this video, and we probably did a total of 40 or so takes to get it all right.”

Now, for the sleuthing.

All four band members make an appearance in the video — LaBelle is easy to spot, as is guitarist John Notto, because he's literally playing a guitar in the scene he's in. But, bassist Justin Smolian and drummer Corey Coverstone make cameos as well.

Check out some scenes below, and watch the full video underneath to see if you can pick out the rest.

Dirty Honey are currently out on the road with fellow rising rockers Mammoth WVH, led by Wolfgang Van Halen, for their Young Guns co-headlining tour. See the full tour schedule on their website for tickets and exclusive merchandise.

Dirty Honey's Justin Smolian loading...

2:25 - Justin Smolian first appears

Dirty Honey's Corey Coverstone loading...

2:56 - Corey Coverstone first appears

Dirty Honey - 'Another Last Time'