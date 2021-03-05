Dirty Honey Drop Hard-Driving New Song ‘California Dreamin” + Announce Debut Album

Rising rock troupe Dirty Honey have officially announced their debut album, after lighting a fire with their six-song 2019 self-titled EP. The album, also titled Dirty Honey, will come out on April 23 and the band has just released a music video for the new song, "California Dreamin'."

This latest single from the four-piece group harkens back to an era where Aersomith, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, The Who and The Rolling Stones ruled the roost, alongside flashes of grunge. This isn't just throwback for the sake of it though, as Dirty Honey's sound feels entirely authentic, driven by the band's passion for scorching blues licks and hip-grinding rhythms.

Of the song's theme, singer Marc LaBelle commented, "Lots of people come out to California, chasing a dream, and sometimes, people just don't make it. California isn't always the 'land of milk and honey,' dreams don't always come true here, and that's the perspective this song and video take. The video is a dream through California that showcases the good, the bad and the ugly."

Watch the "California Dreamin'" video toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics below as well.

Dirty Honey originally intended to fly out to Australia to record their debut full length last year, but travel restrictions spurred by the pandemic response came into effect in Los Angeles the day before they were scheduled to board the plane.

Instead, they worked with producer Nick DiDia (who produced the 2019 EP) digitally. The band entered Hensen Studios in Los Angeles while DiDia remained in Australia and guided them through the process.

"If we had gone when we were supposed to in March, we wouldn't have had as many songs," added bassist Justin Smolian. "We did a lot of rehearsing and got tighter as a band. Except for Marc's lyrics, everything was pretty much written by the time we got into the studio, there really wasn't a lot of, 'Let's try this, let's try that.' It was more about capturing takes."

Drummer Corey Coverstone reflected, "Because of the pandemic, we had a lot more time to write and prepare, which was great. It meant that we were able to workshop the songs a lot more, and I think it really made a difference."

Pre-order Dirty Honey here and view the album cover at the bottom of the page.

Dirty Honey, "California Dreamin'" Lyrics

For forty days and forty nights

Her rain would fall on me

The tunnel's end that saw no light

Nothing was left to believe But time rolled on like a river

Rolling fast everyday

I couldn't wait for the winter

To change my summer ways It's so easy

It's so easy I'm California dreamin'

And it's tearing us apart

It's paranoia season

It's in our mind and our hearts Ain't no rest for the weary

Crossing the desert at night

Now that I could see clearly

I was just a slave to the grind It's so easy

It's so easy It's so easy

Lord, It's so easy Now I'm California dreamin'

And it's tearing us apart

It's paranoia season

It's in our mind and our hearts It's so easy

It's so easy

It's so damn easy

It's so easy I'm California dreamin'

And it's tearing us apart

It's paranoia season

It's in our mind and our hearts I'm California dreamin'

California dreaming

I'm California dream

It's tearing us apart...

Dirty Honey, "California Dreamin'"

Dirty Honey, Dirty Honey Album Cover

Dirt Records