Dirty Honey Add New 2020 Tour Dates, Will Record New Music Soon

Rising rockers Dirty Honey have added new dates to their 2020 tour, and have announced that they will be working on new music in early spring.

The quartet will head over to Tokyo for the first time in March for Download Festival Japan, followed by a stint in Byron Bay, Australia where they will play two April performances at the Byron Bay Bluesfest. They'll also hit the studio while they're down under with producer Nick DiDia, who worked on their self-titled debut EP that came out last year.

Once the band returns to the States, they'll play a series of festivals, including Sonic Temple and a few sponsored by radio stations, as well as a handful of additional headlining shows. See their full tour route for 2020 so far below, and get tickets here.

Dirty Honey have proven themselves as an act to be on the lookout for. While their current tour hit mostly smaller-scale venues, several of them sold out, and a few were upgraded to larger locations due to the demand. They made history last fall when their single "When I'm Gone" reached No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, making them the first unsigned band to attain such an achievement. Their current single "Rolling 7's" also just broke into the Top 10 of the Active Rock Radio chart.

Dirty Honey 2020 Tour Dates

Feb. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ Nuemos

Feb. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Hall

Feb. 25 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Slim's

Feb. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

March 29 - Tokyo, Japan @ Download Festival

April 11 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

April 12 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

April 17 - Tampa, Fla. @ WXTB 98 RockFest, Amalie Arena

April 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ WJRR Earth Day B'Day, Central Florida Fairgrounds

April 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade/Purgatory

April 24 - Newark, N.J. @ WDHA Rocks the Rock, Prudential Center

April 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ WAAF Big Gig, DCU Center

April 27 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufournes Elecriques

April 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Place

April 29 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room

May 1 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ FM 99/Lunatic Luau, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

May 3 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival

May 16 - Camden, N.J. @ MMR*Q, BB&T Pavillion

May 19 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

May 21 - Memphis, Tenn. @ 1194 Lounge

May 22 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

May 24 - Dallas, Texas @ KEGL-FM BFD, Dos Equis Pavillion