Dirty Honey Add New 2020 Tour Dates, Will Record New Music Soon
Rising rockers Dirty Honey have added new dates to their 2020 tour, and have announced that they will be working on new music in early spring.
The quartet will head over to Tokyo for the first time in March for Download Festival Japan, followed by a stint in Byron Bay, Australia where they will play two April performances at the Byron Bay Bluesfest. They'll also hit the studio while they're down under with producer Nick DiDia, who worked on their self-titled debut EP that came out last year.
Once the band returns to the States, they'll play a series of festivals, including Sonic Temple and a few sponsored by radio stations, as well as a handful of additional headlining shows. See their full tour route for 2020 so far below, and get tickets here.
Dirty Honey have proven themselves as an act to be on the lookout for. While their current tour hit mostly smaller-scale venues, several of them sold out, and a few were upgraded to larger locations due to the demand. They made history last fall when their single "When I'm Gone" reached No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, making them the first unsigned band to attain such an achievement. Their current single "Rolling 7's" also just broke into the Top 10 of the Active Rock Radio chart.
Dirty Honey 2020 Tour Dates
Feb. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ Nuemos
Feb. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Hall
Feb. 25 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Slim's
Feb. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre
March 29 - Tokyo, Japan @ Download Festival
April 11 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
April 12 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
April 17 - Tampa, Fla. @ WXTB 98 RockFest, Amalie Arena
April 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ WJRR Earth Day B'Day, Central Florida Fairgrounds
April 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade/Purgatory
April 24 - Newark, N.J. @ WDHA Rocks the Rock, Prudential Center
April 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ WAAF Big Gig, DCU Center
April 27 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufournes Elecriques
April 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Place
April 29 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room
May 1 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ FM 99/Lunatic Luau, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
May 3 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival
May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival
May 16 - Camden, N.J. @ MMR*Q, BB&T Pavillion
May 19 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
May 21 - Memphis, Tenn. @ 1194 Lounge
May 22 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
May 24 - Dallas, Texas @ KEGL-FM BFD, Dos Equis Pavillion
