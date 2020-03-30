Dirty Honey have released a video for a new, acoustic version of the song "Heartbreaker."

The band were originally set to shoot the video on March 16 at the Avalon in Hollywood, but due to regulations over the coronavirus, they had to improvise. Instead, they went to an area of California a few hours north of Los Angeles called Lone Pine.

In the video, Dirty Honey play the stripped-down, raw version of the 2019 song in a desert with a captivating mountainous view in the distance behind them, which truly makes for an appropriate setting to match the mood of the song. Watch the video below.

“I get inspired by riding a motorcycle through a national park, that’s where melodies and riffs sometimes come from, you’re kind of in your own zen space. I’ve been going up to Lone Pine for a couple of years, and I know the area really well," explained vocalist Marc LaBelle.

"‘Heartbreaker’ was written on an acoustic guitar, so to perform the song in its original form and shoot the video in front of a beautiful backdrop like Lone Pine, it just all came together and gave the song a whole, new life," he continued. "I think it’s cool to get artists out of a studio, out of a traditional performance environment, into nature, and do things that are a little bit quirky and different.”

"Heartbreaker" will be the first of a series of acoustic videos performed by the band, dubbed "The Suitcase Series." All videos will take place in unique locations, and captured on just enough gear to fit into a suitcase.

Earlier this month, the rockers were scheduled to fly back to Australia and work with producer Nick DiDia on a follow-up to their self-titled EP, and then perform at the Byron Bay Bluesfest at the beginning of April. Just like everyone else, their plans unfortunately had to change and their April and May dates have been canceled, but their June tour dates are still on as of now. See the itinerary here.