Disturbed Bassist John Moyer Gets Engaged

Congrats are in order for Disturbed bassist John Moyer and his now fiancé Brandi Nicole Hester.

Moyer shared the joyful news via his Instagram account, showing several photos from their Hawaii getaway. Among them is the moment Moyer got down on one knee to propose on an oceanside beach. "My beautiful Brandi and I got engaged while we were in Hawaii! My partner in love, life, and time is now my fiancé. Love you baby," wrote Moyer. See the photos below.

The bassist is best known for his time in Disturbed, joining the band in 2005 for their third album Ten Thousand Fists and playing on every one of their recordings in the time since.

Disturbed's most recent album is 2018's Evolution. The group had plans to hit the road last year to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album The Sickness, but after pushing dates to 2021 due to the pandemic, the band scrapped the tour earlier this year when it was uncertain how concerts would return within the time frame scheduled.

Moyer, who started his career Texas-based band Soak before catching his big break with Union Underground, has also played with Adrenaline Mob, Art of Anarchy, the Geoff Tate band Operation: Mindcrime and most recently Stereo Satellite.

Our congrats to the happy couple.