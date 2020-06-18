Rescheduled: Disturbed Announce 2021 ‘The Sickness’ Tour With Staind + Bad Wolves

Disturbed's "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" with Staind and Bad Wolves is back on and set for summer of 2021.

The run, which aims to celebrate the two-decade milestone of the band's debut album, was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic which put the touring industry in an ongoing standstill.

The Sickness was released on March 7, 2000 and launched Disturbed's career on the back of the mega hits "Down With the Sickness" and "Stupify." Both tracks have been set list staples over the last 20 years and on the tour, the group intend to dust off some rarities from that landmark release.

All shows from the originally scheduled tour have been rescheduled, with the exception of the Chula Vista, Calif. date. Ticket holders for that event will receive an automatic refund. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the respective makeup show. Any fan seeking a refund will automatically receive an email with instructions on how to go about the process of getting their money back.

See the full list of tour dates below and for tickets, head here. Check this location for a list of original tour dates.

Although Disturbed have been unable to tour this year, their down time has not gone to waste. Singer David Draiman recently revealed that the band has begun work on their follow-up to 2018's Evolution. The new record will be Disturbed's eighth studio release.

Rescheduled: Disturbed 2021 "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" Dates

July 7 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 18 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 21 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 23 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 24 – Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 26 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 28 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 31 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 1 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 4 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 6 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 8 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Aug. 13 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Aug. 14 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 16 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 18 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 23 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 27 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre