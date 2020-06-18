Rescheduled: Disturbed Announce 2021 ‘The Sickness’ Tour With Staind + Bad Wolves
Disturbed's "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" with Staind and Bad Wolves is back on and set for summer of 2021.
The run, which aims to celebrate the two-decade milestone of the band's debut album, was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic which put the touring industry in an ongoing standstill.
The Sickness was released on March 7, 2000 and launched Disturbed's career on the back of the mega hits "Down With the Sickness" and "Stupify." Both tracks have been set list staples over the last 20 years and on the tour, the group intend to dust off some rarities from that landmark release.
All shows from the originally scheduled tour have been rescheduled, with the exception of the Chula Vista, Calif. date. Ticket holders for that event will receive an automatic refund. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the respective makeup show. Any fan seeking a refund will automatically receive an email with instructions on how to go about the process of getting their money back.
See the full list of tour dates below and for tickets, head here. Check this location for a list of original tour dates.
Although Disturbed have been unable to tour this year, their down time has not gone to waste. Singer David Draiman recently revealed that the band has begun work on their follow-up to 2018's Evolution. The new record will be Disturbed's eighth studio release.
Rescheduled: Disturbed 2021 "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" Dates
July 7 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 10 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 18 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 21 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 23 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 24 – Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre
July 26 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 28 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 31 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 1 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 4 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 6 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 8 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Aug. 13 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Aug. 14 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 16 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 18 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 23 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Aug. 27 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
