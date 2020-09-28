Hear Disturbed’s David Draiman on Hyro the Hero’s New Track ‘We Believe’

Hyro the Hero just dropped the new track “We Believe” featuring vocals from Disturbed’s David Draiman. The genre-mashing cut soars with a duel-vocal attack, bringing the best from each artist throughout the anthemic track.

Having blended metal and rock with hip-hop for a decade, Hyro the Hero breached the Mainstream Rock chart in 2018 with "Bullet.” Hyro has collaborated with Crazy Town, Twiztid, Leo Moracchioli and Concrete Dream in the past, now adding Draiman to his resume.

"It's actually about hope,” Hyro explains. “We all have decisions to make. Everybody pulls you one way or the other. You have to pick the lesser of two evils in all situations. Personally, I'm trying to find a way. I can't believe I'm rapping on a song with David, but I really can't believe I'm singing a song with him. It's a special moment, because I tried something new with my voice."

"I'm incredibly honored. Hyro is a truly amazing artist and I had a blast working with him,” Draiman adds. “This track is exactly what the world needs right now. It's time to believe again."

The song decries armchair activists who are unwilling to put their bodies on the line in the name of progress, while memorializing victims of war and criticizing powerful individuals who have drained the hope of everyday people. Check out the lyrics [via Genius] below:

Ease up off that bitter talk

Y'all people just full of shit

Scared of the battlefield

You internet activist

Social network soldier

YouTube revolutionary

Never in the action

You just provide the commentary

Real soldiers die laying in a cemetery

Families cry, just doing what is necessary

Lessen the violence that we facing

Stand up and take their places [Chorus: Hyro The Hero & David Draiman]

So what can I believe in?

This world is so deceiving

So who can I beliеve in?

The devils or the demons

So if you can't decide, open your eyes

When did we become so uncivilized [Verse 2: Hyro The Hero]

They dropping bombs over landmass

Bodies buried in the sand

Nations have weapons pointed at the continents

Living in a land of fear

People searchin' for Messiah

Put our faith in fairytales

Let's start revolutionizing

Teardrops and closed caskets

I'm losing patience

Pop a bottle, take a pill

Keep 'em medicated

Wake 'em up with education

Stand up and take your places [Chorus: Hyro The Hero & David Draiman]

So what can I believe in?

This world is so deceiving

So who can I believe in?

The devils or the demons

So if you can't decide, open your eyes

When did we become so uncivilized [Bridge: Hyro The Hero & David Draiman]

Demons

I don't know what to believe

They plot and scheme

Are they friends or enemies

They full of rage and jealousy

It's suffocating, I cannot breathe

I can't breathe [Chorus: Hyro The Hero & David Draiman]

So what can I believe in?

This world is so deceiving

So who can I believe in?

The devils or the demons

So if you can't decide, open your eyes

When did we become so uncivilized

Watch the video for “We Believe” featuring David Draiman below and click here to grab a copy of the track.

Hyro The Hero, "We Believe" feat. David Draiman