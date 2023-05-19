In a new message, Disturbed vocalist David Draiman assured us he's "not going anywhere" after the singer received an outpouring of support when footage of a tearful onstage confession about his mental health struggles made the rounds.

When Disturbed play their 2018 song "A Reason to Fight," he often discusses mental health with the audience. This week, he thanked fans after video from such speeches made headlines.

"I just wanted to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support," Draiman said. "You are all heard, seen, and very much appreciated."

The Disturbed vocalist added, "Much love and thanks to you all. Don't worry; I'm not going anywhere. You all keep giving me #AReasonToFight."

In the video taken from a Disturbed show in Milwaukee, Draiman tells the audience, "A reason to fight. We all need one. The demons that are known as addiction and depression are very, very real. They are diseases no different than cancer. You can't see depression. You can't see addiction. It festers inside. It metastasizes, takes over your body."

He continues, "You have to write about dark subject matter. … Life is full of dark subject matter. And the only way that you can face it, and the only way that you can conquer it, is by looking it dead in the fucking face. Because whether you know it or not, sometimes darkness can show you the light."

During another show, he explained, "I'm tired of losing everybody I love to depression and addiction. Every single band member on this stage has dealt with those feelings, with those demons. And I miss the friends that we've lost. I miss Chester [Bennington], I miss Scott [Weiland], I miss Chris [Cornell]. And if I can be completely honest with you, a couple months ago, I almost joined them."

See Disturbed dates under Draiman's tweet. Get tix here. If you or someone you know struggles with mental health, find help from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services. Call 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or text 1-800-487-4889.

David Draiman Tweet - May 18, 2023

Disturbed 2023 Tour Dates

July 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

July 15 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Amp.

July 16 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.

July 18 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amp.

July 20 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.

July 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

July 23 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

July 25 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 27 — Houston, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

July 29 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.

July 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

Aug. 1 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amp.

Aug. 3 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

Aug. 5 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Aug. 7 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Music Park

Aug. 9 — Bristow, Va. @Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Ctr

Aug. 12 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Ctr

Aug. 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Cetr

Aug. 19 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 21 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 23 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Aug. 26 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

Aug. 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr

Aug. 29 — M. Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Aug. 30 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 1 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

Sept. 2 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

Sept. 4 – Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle

Disturbed, "A Reason to Fight" (Live Music Video)