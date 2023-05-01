One of the biggest bands in the world is getting ready for one of the year’s biggest tours and we want to send you and a friend to Denver to experience opening night.

Still celebrating their latest studio album, 2022’s Divisive, Disturbed are gearing up to bring their huge new songs and global hits to the stage and they’ve got some help from Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer to make sure it’s a night you won’t forget.

Here's what you could win:

Roundtrip airfare for two to Denver, Colorado

Two-night hotel stay

Two tickets to see Disturbed at Ball Arena on July 11, 2023

$500 in spending money

How do you get in to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience?

Listen for the codes you need to enter beginning Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 19th, and enter them below. You can also earn additional entries by getting social with us and following the prompts below.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those ages 21 and older. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, May 22, 2023. Prize is provided by Warner Brothers Records.*

The History of Smashing Guitars in Rock 'n' Roll Who was the first person to smash a guitar onstage? And how did it become a trend for musicians since then? Loudwire dug deep to uncover what we know about the history of destroying instruments in rock.