Disturbed’s ‘Take Back Your Life’ Tour Continues This Summer!

After six unforgettable dates in Canada, multi-platinum rock band Disturbed continues their "Take Back Your Life" tour this summer, starting July 11 in Denver, Colo., through early September.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, features support from very special guests Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer. The band’s "Take Back Your Life" tour is Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018 and tickets for all dates are on sale at LiveNation.com.

Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive is out now and is available on all formats HERE.

