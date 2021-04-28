Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice and Yes guitarist Steve Howe — two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members — appear on the late rapper DMX's recent song "X Moves," a single issued on the same day that DMX died earlier this month. Bassist and funk icon Bootsy Collins of Parliament-Funkadelic fame — also Rock Hall alum — guests on the track, too.

Following its release, Paice has set out to explain his contributions to the tune and offer some context regarding the unique collaboration.

Toward the bottom of this post, listen to "X Moves" and read the song's lyrics, followed by a clip of the Deep Purple drummer's commentary about it.

"It's true," Paice says in the video highlighted by Blabbermouth, "hip-hop and rap is not a genre of music that I have any great love for. Then again, it is not targeted at me. Why should I understand it? There's lots of sorts of music I don't really have an affinity with, and that's okay; we all like different stuff. And over the years, I've played different styles of music — I've played with orchestras, I've played with jazz guys, I've played with big bands, I've done novelty records. It's not unusual for me to step outside my normal sphere of rock music; this is just another instance where I've done it."

He continues, "When I do these things, I don't think for one minute that I can do it as well as the people who do it all the time. … I do it the best I can, but I know, compared to the guys who do it day in and day out, it's a different thing; they will always have the advantage, 'cause they do it all the time. And it doesn't matter what sort of music you play; that's just the way it is."

"X Moves" is a surprisingly fluid rap-rock hybrid that highlights each artists own distinct skill set. Paice, one of rock's most formidable and imaginative drummers, lays down a rigid but busy beat; Collins adds a funk flavor and Howe adds subtle bits of melody. It all coalesces in a genre-smashing song that, frankly, nobody saw coming.

A 7" single of the song, being pressed on slabs of either red or silver vinyl, is set for a June release through Cleopatra Records. Pre-orders are available now.

DMX, "X Moves" Lyrics (via Genius)

[Intro: DMX]

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin', uh

Yeah, grr [Verse 1: DMX]

If it ain't rough, it ain't me, it don't hate me

Lately I've been talkin' 'bout how I'm motherfuckin' ready it makes it

Demon with his own venom

Tell you to rappers shut the fuck up, make fools with 'em

Bitch niggas just tryna hate so they gots to get it (Yeah)

But be down, you just get (Bap, bap), fuckin' shots are with it (Come on)

I beat the shit out of money 'cause yo that's all I knew

But could we do all this to brag 'cause that's all I do

I said I'm all set or that ass will get beat

Bet y'all niggas feel thе pressure pouncing me on thе street

Got them bugged out, smoked out, and drugged out flow

But if they hear me strutin' out, yo ass hit the floor, and yo

I can go like a dawg, burn his ball

But none could not, damn this hard, come on

Niggas only knew half the script

I'm in the strip with the twice, but the chimps got grip and I [Chorus: DMX]

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

They get me where I'm goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

They get me where I'm goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

Where I'm goin'

Goin' [Verse 2: DMX]

Keep holdin' on like it's somethin' you had

If a mother fuck a child then the mother fuck a dad

Raw head with the face skeleton scoop, like the pelican

Niggas is soft, like gelatin

Irrelevant, how many rhymes you got?

You ain't got what I got, X marks the spot (Come on)

I get high with your girl when you was up north (Yeah)

You remember me pullin' up in that ass I thought so

I'm tryna run the streets and get hard

Bet your dick hard

Fuck around, get your shit split apart [Chorus: DMX]

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

They get me where I'm goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

Where I'm goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin' [Verse 3: Bootsy Collins & Ian Paice]

She said uh, "Are you experienced"

I said, "Yeah, as a matter of fact I can be very magical"

Watch me while I run out a Jag

You know what I've been seein' blood

Creepin' and runnin' through the grass

And it's been huntin' for love

And that's why I want you back, baby (I want you back)

Yeah, huh, I do

I got baes from space

Running light years in this race

I go where DMX moves

I find where X grooves

'round another maneuver

Together in a super fly transdueser

Are you ready for X (DMX), get 'em

What Is A Cyst? [Chorus: DMX]

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

They get me where I'm goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

Goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

They get me where I'm goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

Where I'm goin'

I make moves, they get me where I'm goin'

DMX feat. Ian Paice, Steve Howe + Bootsy Collins, "X Moves"

Ian Paice Talks About His DMX Collaboration - April 2021