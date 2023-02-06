KISS Manager Finally Reveals What’s Up With Paul Stanley’s Vocals at Shows

KISS manager Doc McGhee has addressed allegations that Paul Stanley has been lip-synching live, reassuring fans that the Starchild is indeed singing at the band's concert, albeit over backing tracks that are in place to "enhance" the overall concert experience.

"He sings every track. So he sings to it. So he's not lip syncing, he fully sings. It's enhanced," McGhee begins when asked by the YouTube channel Syncin' Stanley when Paul is going to admit that he lip-synchs.

"It's just part of the process to make sure that everybody hears the songs the way they should be sang to begin with. Nobody wants to hear people do stuff that's not real, that's not what they came to hear," McGhee continues. When pressed to confirm that Stanley is singing along to backing tracks, the manager reveals, "He'll sing to tracks. It's all part of a process. Because everybody wants to hear everybody sing. He sings... But he fully sings to every song."

Watch the interview clip near the bottom of this page.

For years, fans have questioned whether or not Stanley is actually singing live and for good reason.

Back in 2015, Gene Simmons argued that bands that are utilizing backing tracks should disclose this information on each ticket sold while contending that KISS are not a band that uses them. "It's not about backing tracks, it's about dishonesty," the bassist/singer said at the time.

Flash forward a couple years and through the present and there's been a number of incidents that have left KISS fans disgruntled about the onstage product as they've noticed live moments that don't match up with what's being heard at the shows.

In 2019, SiriusXM DJ Eddie Trunk alleged that a fan was awarded a refund through Ticketmaster because KISS were not playing completely live. Trunk also noted that videos of Stanley clearly singing to a backing track were littered all over YouTube, until the band/label/mangagement/etc. ordered them to be taken down, at least.

Damning evidence from a June 2022 show on KISS' ongoing farewell tour surfaced online, where drummer Eric Singer flubbed part of "Detroit Rock City," causing a misfire where Stanley's vocals were heard despite him not being behind the microphone at that exact moment. Days later, estranged member Ace Frehley took aim at his former bandmate onstage at a solo show. "This song's a great song written by Mr. Paul Stanley. By the way, we don't use tapes," he quipped.

Earlier this year, McGhee also stated that the very last KISS show will be performed at some point in 2023 as the band's exhausting End of the Road world tour marches on. Previously, in June of last year, Simmons projected another 100 tour dates would be added to the band's schedule before finally retiring.

It's hard to say when or if KISS will ever indeed hang it up for good. Catch them for what could be the last time at these dates and get tickets here.

Doc McGhee Confirms Paul Stanley Sings to Backing Tracks

