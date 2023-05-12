Earlier this week, Dolly Parton confirmed a wealth of special rock guests on her first ever rock album titled Rockstar that's due this fall. But when it came time to play some new music at the 58th Annual ACM Awards Thursday night (May 11), Parton went solo to debut her new song "World on Fire."

Parton previously teased that "World on Fire" would be the lead single and she perfectly captured the spirit of the song with her performance onstage at the ACM Awards. The iconic vocalist sported a dress that spanned the entire stage with the various continents of the globe represented in the threads. The stage lighting shone a fiery yellow in illuminating certain areas of the dress as Parton, with a weathered vocal and a stomp-clap beat, shared her cautionary tale of a world caught up in lies that will continue to burn down around us without change.

Get a closer look at the performance below, check out the studio version of the song as well as the lyrics. If you like what you hear, the track is currently available via multiple platforms here.

Dolly Parton Performs "World on Fire" at the 58th Annual ACM Awards

Dolly Parton, "World on Fire" (Album Version)

Dolly Parton, "World on Fire" Lyrics

Liar, liar the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down

Fire, fire burning higher

Still got time to turn it all around Now I ain't one for speaking out much

But that don’t mean I don’t stay in touch

Everybody’s trippin’ over this or that

What we gonna do when we all fall flat Liar, liar the world’s on fire

What we gonna do when it all burns down I don’t know what to think about us

When did we lose in God we trust

God Almighty, what we gonna do

If God ain’t listenin’ and we’re deaf too Liar, liar the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down

Fire, fire burning higher

Still got time to turn it all around Don’t get me started on politics

Now how are we to live in a world like this

Greedy politicians, present and past

They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ‘em in the ass Now tell me what is truth

Have we all lost sight

Of common decency

Of the wrong and right How do we heal this great divide

Do we care enough to try Liar, liar the world’s on fire

What we gonna do when it all burns down Billy got a gun, Joey got a knife

Janey got a sign to carry in the fight

Marching in the streets with sticks and stones

Don’t you ever believe words don’t break bones Oh, can we rise above

Can’t we show some love

Do we just give up

Or make a change We know all too well

We’ve all been through hell

Time to break the spell

In heaven’s name Liar, liar the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down

Fire, fire burning higher

Still got time to turn it all around Liar, liar the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down

Fire, fire burning higher

Still got time to turn it all around (Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down

Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down)

Show some love

(Liar, liar, the world’s on fire,

Still got time to turn it all around)

Let’s rise above

(Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down)

Let’s make a stand

(Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down)

Let’s lend a hand

(Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Still got time to turn it all around)

Let’s heal the hurt

(Liar, Liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down)

Let kindness work

(Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down)

Let’s be a friend

(Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down)

Let hatred end

(Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do)

Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down

Liar, liar, the world’s on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down

Why Has Dolly Gone Rock?

You can credit last year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for the push. Parton initially planned to decline the Rock Hall nomination until it was later explained to her that the induction was due in part to her overall influence on the culture of the rock and roll generation. Upon saying she'd accept the honor, Parton said it only felt right that she'd record a rock album if inducted. She later added it was something she'd considered for years and was something that would also please her husband who was a big rock fan.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Announces Over 40 Special Guests on 30-Track Album 'Rockstar'

Who's on Dolly's Rockstar Album?

Dolly went all in recording her Rockstar album, filling it with 30 tracks that include a mix of original songs and longtime favorite rock songs that she's covering.

"I’m so excited to finally present my first rock 'n' roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," exclaims Parton. "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!"

The track listing reveals Parton collaborating with Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Nikki Sixx and John 5 (Motley Crue), Joan Jett, Kid Rock, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney (The Beatles), Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Richie Sambora (ex-Bon Jovi), late guitarist Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd) and many more.

You can look for Parton's Rockstar album on Nov. 17 through Butterfly Records. Pre-orders are currently available here.