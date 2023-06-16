Dolly Parton + Rob Halford Duet on Heavy New Song ‘Bygones’ Feat. Nikki Sixx + John 5

The worlds of country, rock and metal have once again collided as Dolly Parton has debuted "Bygones" off her new album Rockstar. On the rather metallic track, Parton duets with Judas Priest's Rob Halford and gets some added support from Motley Crue members Nikki Sixx and John 5, who play bass and guitar, respectively.

Also out is Parton's cover of Heart's "Magic Man," featuring Heart's own Ann Wilson and Howard Leese.

In early May, Parton announced her 30-track album and all its special guests, keeping her promise to release a rock-oriented record following her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. When the country icon was nominated, the news caught her off guard and she even attempted to withdraw her name from consideration.

When it was revealed that she was among the new class of inductees, Parton told Billboard, "I feel great. I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did. And I appreciate the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me. I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there, too — always thought the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard."

"Bygones" is a perfect fit for Halford and the eerie opening moments wouldn't feel out of place on a Judas Priest album.

Our Metal God and the Queen of Country sound fantastic together, trading lines over a dark, brooding verse that builds with energy before their two voices inevitably intertwine over a catchy, soaring chorus.

It's just a bit cheeky with some on-point rock/metal cliches in the arrangement, but, damn, it just works. Everyone plays the part and it's downright fun and irresistibly catchy, just the way rock should be.

Listen to "Bygones" further down the page, where you can hear the spot-on cover of Heart's "Magic Man" as well.

Rockstar will be released on Nov. 17 on Butterfly Records.

Dolly Parton, "Bygones" Lyrics

Can you forgive me

It’s true I’ve made mistakes but so have you

It’s just so unfair The way you hurt me

Cuts so deep I don’t think I can heal

You just leave me bare When you break a trust it’s painful

To find the one you loves no angel

When respect is gone the biggest part of love goes too I’m sorry, so sorry

How long must you punish me

Why can’t we just move on

Let bygones, be bygones

But you never will What’s the difference

If this time I’m the one that did the wrong

Should it matter Makin’ reference to promises made and broken you just left

Left me cold as stone When you break a trust it’s painful

To find the one you love’s no angel

When respect is gone the biggest part of love goes too I’m sorry so sorry

How long must you punish me

Why can’t we just move on

Let bygones, be bygones

But you never will I’m sorry so sorry

Full of regret

Forgive and forget

I’m sorry so sorry

You haven’t yet

But tell me

Where do we go from here I’m sorry so sorry

How long must you punish me

Why can’t we just move on

Let bygones be bygones

By God I’m gone I’m sorry, so sorry

Truly I am

How long must you punish me

Just put it down Why can’t we just move on

Just turn it around

Let bygones, be bygones But you never

You never

Could you ever

Could you ever

Would you ever

Would you ever

No you never will

Dolly Parton, "Bygones" ft. Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx + John 5

Dolly Parton, "Magic Man" (Heart cover ft. Ann Wilson)

Dolly Parton, Rockstar Album Art + Track Listing

Dolly Parton, 'Rockstar' Butterfly Records loading...

1. “Rockstar" (with special guest Richie Sambora)

2. “World on Fire”

3. “Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

4. “Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

5. “Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

6. “Long As I Can See The Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

7. “Either Or" (feat. Kid Rock)

8. “I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

9. “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. “Purple Rain”

11. “Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. “I Hate Myself For Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. “Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. “Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. “Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. “Heart Of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" (feat. Elton John)

19. “Tried To Rock And Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. “Stairway To Heaven" (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. “We Are The Champions”

22. “Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. “My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. “What’s Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)

25. “You’re No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. “Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. “Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. “I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. “Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. “Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)