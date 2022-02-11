After releasing Amazing Things last fall, U.K. alt-rockers Don Broco will get to play some of their new songs live on North American soil for the first time on a headlining tour that also stars The Plot In You with additional support from Phem, Ryan Oakes and The Color 8.

The 32-date run starts on April 8 in Baltimore, Maryland and finishes up at the Welcome to Rockville Festival on May 21 in Daytona, Florida.

The three constants on the tour will be Don Broco, The Plot In You and The Color 8, with Ryan Oakes taking over for Phem starting on April 29, so check listings below carefully when setting expectations for the lineup at each stop.

For tickets, head to Don Broco's website.

Anchored by new singles "Gum Shield," "One True Prince" and more, Amazing Things, Don Broco's fourth full length, climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. The group will aim to carry that momentum over to the United States and Canada and continue to raise their stock across the pond.

Don Broco 2022 North American Tour Dates With The Plot In You, Phem+, Ryan Oakes* and The Color 8

Don Broco 2022 Tour Don Broco loading...

April 08 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage+

April 09 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Asbury Park+

April 10 – New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place+

April 12 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live - Albany+

April 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House+

April 15 – Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Small’s Theatre+

April 16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern+

April 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall+

April 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Metro Chicago+

April 20 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater+

April 22 – Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre+

April 23 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex - Grand Room+

April 25 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile+

April 26 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre+

April 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre+

April 29 – Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone Berkeley*

April 30 – Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House Record Store*

May 01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Mayan Theatre*

May 03 – Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile*

May 05 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live*

May 06 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room & Garage*

May 07 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall*

May 09 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum Tampa*

May 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at The Masquerade *

May 11 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle*

May 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts*

May 14 – New York, N.Y. @ The Studio at Webster Hall*

May 15 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club*

May 17 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27*

May 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground - Charlotte*

May 20 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live*

May 21 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville 2022