Don Broco Unleash Soaring New Single ‘One True Prince’

Don Broco are back with the latest taste of their forthcoming Amazing Things album, with the more soaring and atmospheric single "One True Prince."

This marks the third song released in anticipation of the new album, following on the heels of the darkly bouncy and aggressive, "Manchester Super Reds No. 1 Fan" and the punchy, head-nodding follow-up "Gumshiend." While both of those song showcased a heavier side of the group, "One True Prince" puts forth a different vibe with a crushing ebb and flow of hypnotic guitars providing the backdrop for a more breathy turned soaring vocal delivery.

The accompanying video also helps to evoke a mood, featuring the band performing against the vast and desolate landscape of reddish-brown hued mountains and rugged terrain. Get a closer look below.

"'One True Prince’ is about finding comfort in the fact that whatever you’re going through and however bad it may feel, nothing lasts forever. In these moments I try to remind myself how insignificant I am. Just one person amongst billions, on a rock orbiting a dying star, in a universe that will eventually implode on itself,” singer Rob Damiani comments. “And when my problems are put in perspective, it’s about celebrating that despite the little time we have in this world we are still capable of creating so much beauty and happiness. We’re about to do amazing things.”

Invoking the title with his quote, it's important to note that Don Broco's Amazing Things album will arrive on Sept. 17 via Sharptone Records. You can pre-order it here. And if you're specifically looking to pick up the "One True Prince" song, it's available here.

Check out the lyrics and video for "One True Prince" below and look for Don Broco hitting the road in the U.K. starting Oct. 25 at these locations.

Don Broco, "One True Prince" Lyrics

We’ve been men possessed

You’re not, you’re no one true prince

Regal ego, heaven sent

Just stardust blowing in the wind

But we’re about to do amazing things It’s OK that we’re not in love

It’s OK that we’re not enough

Spinning round a dying sun

Just like everyone

It’s OK that we’re not in love

It’s OK that we’re not enough

Spinning round a dying sun

Just like anyone We’ve seen supermen

Good or bad all transient

And we’re about to do amazing things It’s OK that we’re not in love

It’s OK that we’re not enough

Spinning round a dying sun

Just like everyone

It’s OK that we’re not in love

It’s OK that I’m not enough

Spinning round a dying sun Ten to one

I like those odds

Yeah ten to one

‘Cause when I win I win big

What have I become

Ten to one

I like those odds

Yeah ten to one

And when I win I win so big

It rains it pours It’s OK

Spinning round a dying sun

Just like everyone

It’s OK that we’re not in love

It’s OK that we’re not enough

Spinning round a dying sun

Just like anyone

Don Broco, "One True Prince"