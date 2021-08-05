Don Broco Unleash Soaring New Single ‘One True Prince’
Don Broco are back with the latest taste of their forthcoming Amazing Things album, with the more soaring and atmospheric single "One True Prince."
This marks the third song released in anticipation of the new album, following on the heels of the darkly bouncy and aggressive, "Manchester Super Reds No. 1 Fan" and the punchy, head-nodding follow-up "Gumshiend." While both of those song showcased a heavier side of the group, "One True Prince" puts forth a different vibe with a crushing ebb and flow of hypnotic guitars providing the backdrop for a more breathy turned soaring vocal delivery.
The accompanying video also helps to evoke a mood, featuring the band performing against the vast and desolate landscape of reddish-brown hued mountains and rugged terrain. Get a closer look below.
"'One True Prince’ is about finding comfort in the fact that whatever you’re going through and however bad it may feel, nothing lasts forever. In these moments I try to remind myself how insignificant I am. Just one person amongst billions, on a rock orbiting a dying star, in a universe that will eventually implode on itself,” singer Rob Damiani comments. “And when my problems are put in perspective, it’s about celebrating that despite the little time we have in this world we are still capable of creating so much beauty and happiness. We’re about to do amazing things.”
Invoking the title with his quote, it's important to note that Don Broco's Amazing Things album will arrive on Sept. 17 via Sharptone Records. You can pre-order it here. And if you're specifically looking to pick up the "One True Prince" song, it's available here.
Check out the lyrics and video for "One True Prince" below and look for Don Broco hitting the road in the U.K. starting Oct. 25 at these locations.
Don Broco, "One True Prince" Lyrics
We’ve been men possessed
You’re not, you’re no one true prince
Regal ego, heaven sent
Just stardust blowing in the wind
But we’re about to do amazing things
It’s OK that we’re not in love
It’s OK that we’re not enough
Spinning round a dying sun
Just like everyone
It’s OK that we’re not in love
It’s OK that we’re not enough
Spinning round a dying sun
Just like anyone
We’ve seen supermen
Good or bad all transient
And we’re about to do amazing things
It’s OK that we’re not in love
It’s OK that we’re not enough
Spinning round a dying sun
Just like everyone
It’s OK that we’re not in love
It’s OK that I’m not enough
Spinning round a dying sun
Ten to one
I like those odds
Yeah ten to one
‘Cause when I win I win big
What have I become
Ten to one
I like those odds
Yeah ten to one
And when I win I win so big
It rains it pours
It’s OK
Spinning round a dying sun
Just like everyone
It’s OK that we’re not in love
It’s OK that we’re not enough
Spinning round a dying sun
Just like anyone