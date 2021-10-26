Yippee Ki Yay! Don Broco Become Actor’s Surprise Guest Stars in ‘Bruce Willis’ Video

Remember when Don Broco's Tom Doyle dodged bad guys with Bruce Willis in Nakatomi Plaza or when drummer Matt Donnelly entertained the Christmas party guests during the hostage takeover in Die Hard? How about that time that Don Broco's Rob Damiani and Simon Delaney were ball gagged alongside Willis and Ving Rhames in Pulp Fiction? Either you weren't watching closely enough, or Don Broco just had some fun with Bruce Willis acting catalog. As it turns out, the Don Broco crew turned up in just about every Willis acting role, as can be seen in their new video for "Bruce Willis."

The song "Bruce Willis" appears on the band's latest album, Amazing Things, offering a few obvious nods to the action star in the lyrics as well, with Willis' Die Hard catch phrase "Yippee Ki Yay" playing a key role in the song that otherwise touts the troubles of a very bad day.

As for the Sean Bennett-directed video, the guys from Don Broco find themselves popping up in scenes from the aforementioned Die Hard, Die Hard 2, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element, Hudson Hawk and even TV's Friends. Check it out and get a closer look at the lyrics below.

Don Broco's Amazing Things album is out now and available at this location.

Don Broco, "Bruce Willis" Lyrics

It’s never enough

It was never enough

I’ll never be done

It’s never enough

And I’ll throw ‘em to the fire like I never before

I’ll throw ‘em to the fire but I’ll always be wanting more

Throw ‘em to the fire like I never before

It’s never enough I’m with the guys

Don’t you know got malice on my mind

I fantasise about some cruel things happening

Oh they’re happening Yippee ki yay motherfucker

You just caught me on a really bad day

That I don't think I’m ever shaking

Let it grow, eating me alive

Would you change your life

I can hate for England here we go

Motherfucker don’t Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha

Now it’s time to get paid

What you think

That I'm made of money

Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha Break into your house like yeah (like yeah)

Messing up your shit like yeah (like yeah)

Moved all of your furniture (oh yeah)

Fucking up your feng shui there (fuck yeah) And I'm like woah

Shut the front door

Who said it’s kosher kick me off the bleeding tour

Let it grow, eating me alive

Would you change your life

I can hate for England here we go

Motherfucker don’t Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha

Now it’s time to get paid

What you think

That I'm made of money

Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha Break into your house like yeah

Messing up your shit like yeah

Shoes up on your creme sofa

Get inside your head like Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha

Now it’s time to get paid

What you think

That I'm made of money

Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha

Don Broco, "Bruce Willis"