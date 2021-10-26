Yippee Ki Yay! Don Broco Become Actor’s Surprise Guest Stars in ‘Bruce Willis’ Video
Remember when Don Broco's Tom Doyle dodged bad guys with Bruce Willis in Nakatomi Plaza or when drummer Matt Donnelly entertained the Christmas party guests during the hostage takeover in Die Hard? How about that time that Don Broco's Rob Damiani and Simon Delaney were ball gagged alongside Willis and Ving Rhames in Pulp Fiction? Either you weren't watching closely enough, or Don Broco just had some fun with Bruce Willis acting catalog. As it turns out, the Don Broco crew turned up in just about every Willis acting role, as can be seen in their new video for "Bruce Willis."
The song "Bruce Willis" appears on the band's latest album, Amazing Things, offering a few obvious nods to the action star in the lyrics as well, with Willis' Die Hard catch phrase "Yippee Ki Yay" playing a key role in the song that otherwise touts the troubles of a very bad day.
As for the Sean Bennett-directed video, the guys from Don Broco find themselves popping up in scenes from the aforementioned Die Hard, Die Hard 2, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element, Hudson Hawk and even TV's Friends. Check it out and get a closer look at the lyrics below.
Don Broco's Amazing Things album is out now and available at this location.
Don Broco, "Bruce Willis" Lyrics
It’s never enough
It was never enough
I’ll never be done
It’s never enough
And I’ll throw ‘em to the fire like I never before
I’ll throw ‘em to the fire but I’ll always be wanting more
Throw ‘em to the fire like I never before
It’s never enough
I’m with the guys
Don’t you know got malice on my mind
I fantasise about some cruel things happening
Oh they’re happening
Yippee ki yay motherfucker
You just caught me on a really bad day
That I don't think I’m ever shaking
Let it grow, eating me alive
Would you change your life
I can hate for England here we go
Motherfucker don’t
Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha
Now it’s time to get paid
What you think
That I'm made of money
Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha
Break into your house like yeah (like yeah)
Messing up your shit like yeah (like yeah)
Moved all of your furniture (oh yeah)
Fucking up your feng shui there (fuck yeah)
And I'm like woah
Shut the front door
Who said it’s kosher kick me off the bleeding tour
Let it grow, eating me alive
Would you change your life
I can hate for England here we go
Motherfucker don’t
Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha
Now it’s time to get paid
What you think
That I'm made of money
Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha
Break into your house like yeah
Messing up your shit like yeah
Shoes up on your creme sofa
Get inside your head like
Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha
Now it’s time to get paid
What you think
That I'm made of money
Yippee ki yay motherfucker hahahaha