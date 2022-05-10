Sleeping With Sirens Book Summer Tour With Don Broco, Point North + Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens will hit the road on a summer U.S. tour dubbed "Ctrl + Alt + Delete" with special guests Don Broco, Point North and Garzi.
The 24-date trek begins July 14 in Chicago with stops on both coasts before returning to the heartland with a final show set for Aug. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri and, for Sleeping With Sirens, it will be their first full and proper outing since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, which adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming run.
See the complete list of tour dates toward the bottom of the page. For general ticketing information, head here, and for VIP packages, check this location.
The post-hardcore/emo stalwarts will likely be touting selections from their most recent record, 2019's How It Feels to Be Lost, which yielded new hits in "Leave It All Behind" and "Agree to Disagree." The group then put themselves in position to build off that album's success with the single "Bloody Knuckles," which came out last year.
Don Broco, meanwhile, last released the Amazing Things album last year and followed it up with this year's newest single "Fingernails." As for Point North, they put out their second album, Brand New Vision, in 2020 and just dropped the "Dark Days" track featuring Jeris Johnson and Garzi have kept pumping out new songs, the most recent being "Mess," which features a guest appearance from Sleeping With Sirens singer Kellin Quinn.
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North + Garzi Tour Dates
July 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
July 15 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival
July 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre's
July 17 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot
July 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
July 20 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
July 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square
July 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ Hammerjacks
July 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
July 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
July 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
July 29 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
July 30 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall
July 31 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Aug. 02 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Aug. 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Aug. 05 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory
Aug. 06 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
Aug. 07 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Aug. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Aug. 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox
Aug. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot
Aug. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Aug. 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman