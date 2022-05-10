Sleeping With Sirens will hit the road on a summer U.S. tour dubbed "Ctrl + Alt + Delete" with special guests Don Broco, Point North and Garzi.

The 24-date trek begins July 14 in Chicago with stops on both coasts before returning to the heartland with a final show set for Aug. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri and, for Sleeping With Sirens, it will be their first full and proper outing since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, which adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming run.

See the complete list of tour dates toward the bottom of the page. For general ticketing information, head here, and for VIP packages, check this location.

The post-hardcore/emo stalwarts will likely be touting selections from their most recent record, 2019's How It Feels to Be Lost, which yielded new hits in "Leave It All Behind" and "Agree to Disagree." The group then put themselves in position to build off that album's success with the single "Bloody Knuckles," which came out last year.

Don Broco, meanwhile, last released the Amazing Things album last year and followed it up with this year's newest single "Fingernails." As for Point North, they put out their second album, Brand New Vision, in 2020 and just dropped the "Dark Days" track featuring Jeris Johnson and Garzi have kept pumping out new songs, the most recent being "Mess," which features a guest appearance from Sleeping With Sirens singer Kellin Quinn.

Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North + Garzi Tour Dates

Sleeping With Sirens 2022 'Ctrl + Alt + Delete' Tour

July 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

July 15 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival

July 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre's

July 17 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot

July 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

July 20 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

July 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Palladium Times Square

July 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ Hammerjacks

July 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

July 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

July 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

July 29 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

July 30 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall

July 31 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Aug. 02 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Aug. 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Aug. 05 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory

Aug. 06 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

Aug. 07 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Aug. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Aug. 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox

Aug. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Depot

Aug. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Aug. 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman