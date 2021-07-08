Don Broco Get Punchy With ‘Gumshield’ Video, Announce New Album

Don Broco are on their way back with a new album, revealing the second single "Gumshield" from their forthcoming Amazing Things record. The band just delivered a punchy new video displaying a bit of their humor and personality to accompany the song that you can see below.

"Gumshield" is one of the band's heavier songs to date and it definitely packs a punch that is even more felt with the accompanying video. While the clip is set in the boxing world, the song itself is more centered in the social media world where you're bound to take one on the chin no matter what position you take on any given topic.

This was not the average video shoot for the group, with singer Rob Damiani wanting to pull off looking like a capable boxer. The musician documented his boxing training regimine on social media before committing to his first professional fight which pitted him against UK British heavyweight champ Dave "White Rhino" Allen.

“Excited to share our new song & video for ‘Gumshield’! After Tom’s fake wedding for the last album and the Beckham fan account hacking on our Instagram before ‘Manchester Super Reds’ we wanted to bow out on one final prank,” shares Rob of the video concept. “After seeing all these YouTubers try their hand at boxing we thought it would be an interesting experiment to see if we could convince people I was deluded enough myself to fight a professional boxer."

He continued, "The song itself is about the anxiety that comes with posting online and the fear of resulting arguments so the divisive nature of my entrance to the sport personally hit all those triggers for me! Teaming up with Dave Allen on this was so much fun, hilarious guy and proper top bloke, though think I could definitely have him if we ever had a real fight.”

Allen added of his guest turn in the video, “It has been a great experience working with the Don Broco team on the music video, a great bunch of lads who are very innovative and smart, Rob can’t actually fight though x.”

Along with the video dropping today, Don Broco have revealed the details for their Amazing Things album, which is now on target for a Sept. 17 street date via Sharptone Records. The track listing and artwork can be viewed below and you can pre-order the album via the format of your choosing here. And be sure to catch the band at the dates listed on their website.

Don Broco, "Gumshield" Lyrics

I put my gumshield in

Protect me from myself

I put my gumshield in

Protect me from myself

I put my gumshield in

I think I need some help

I put my gumshield in

Don’t need nobody else This medicine has everyone dancing

You could be on it with me

You can be honest with me

This medicine has everyone dancing

You could be on it with me

You can be honest with me I put my gumshield in

Protect me from myself

I put my gumshield in

Protect me from myself

I put my gumshield in

I think I need some help

I put my gumshield in I’m ready Do I have to body slam everybody in the room to prove my point

‘Cause I will slam everybody in the room to prove my point

Watch out ka-blam

Everybody in the room you listen up

Jean-Claude Van Damme

Everybody in the room you better got the point This medicine has everyone dancing

You could be on it with me

You can be honest with me

This medicine has everyone dancing

You could be on it with me

You can be honest with me Guess they'll go and make a new mistake hooray

Then you pick yourself a new crusade

To while away the days

But I just don’t have the energy today

And you just don’t have the empathy

Hooray hooray hooray Yes I’m angry and I’m disappointed

Yes I’m angry tell me

Do I have to body slam everybody in the room to prove my point

‘Cause I will slam everybody in the room to prove my point

Watch out ka-blam

Everybody in the room you listen up

Jean-Claude Van Damme

Everybody in the room you better got the point

Don Broco, Amazing Things Artwork + Track Listing

SharpTone Records

1. Gumshield

2. Manchester Super Reds No. 1 Fan

3. Swimwear Season

4. Endorphins

5. One True Prince

6. Anaheim

7. Uber

8. How Are You Done With Existing?

9. Bruce Willis

10. Revenge Body

11. Bad 4 Ur Health

12. Easter Sunday