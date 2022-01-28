Dorothy Drops New Song ‘Rest in Peace,’ Announces New Album + Tour
A few months after the release of "What's Coming to Me," Dorothy is back with a new single called "Rest in Peace," and has announced her forthcoming album Gifts From the Holy Ghost and an accompanying tour.
The video, which was directed by Nick Peterson and edited by Linda Strawberry, features Dorothy in three separate scenes — performing in front of her band, in a room with chains dangling from the ceiling and in the dark, draped in a black veil.
"‘RIP’ is about breaking free from oppression, burying demons, and reclaiming sovereignty and power," Dorothy said in a press release.
Check it out below.
Gifts From the Holy Ghost serves as Dorothy's third studio album, and the follow-up to 2018's 28 Days in the Valley. So far, the two new tracks are a far cry from the previous record sonically, more closely resembling her 2016 debut Rockisdead — but packed with a more powerful punch. The singer recruited outside forces during the recording process, including Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen, former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook and more.
“I think this album is going to speak to a lot of people, it’s meant to be healing, unifying, eye-opening, ear-opening, heart-opening and celebratory,” Dorothy explained. “I wanted to make the realest album I could make, and I went in with the question, 'Does this make me feel alive? Does it make me feel free?' If a song didn’t give me chills or make my heart soar, then it didn’t make the cut.”
The album is due out this spring via Roc Nation. Until then, you can catch the rocker out on tour, which kicks off March 21 in San Diego, Calif. and runs through May. See the dates underneath the video, and get tickets here.
Dorothy, 'Rest in Peace' Lyrics
Blood on my hands what’s done is done
Left you by the road with the crows in the dust
Heart so hollow deep as a cave
One day I’ll be dancing on your grave
Takin it back the life you stole
Every little piece you took of my soul
Now I lay you down to sleep
And pray with the devil
You Rest In Peace
You can’t hang your chains on me
When your six feet deep
This heart ain’t yours to bleed
Now that yours no longer beats
Hallelujah I’m Over you yeah
I buried you oh lord your dead to me
Rest in peace
Black Umbrella
In the pouring rain
No preacher No prayer
To cry your name
A little to late to rightYour wrongs
No one laying roses on your bones
No tears no loving memories
Long is the road out of hell And the misery
So By my decree
You can’t hang your chains on me
When your six feet deep
This heart ain’t yours to bleed
Now that yours no longer beats
Hallelujah I’m Over you yeah
I buried you oh lord your dead to me
Rest in peace
You can’t hurt me now
Can’t hold me down
What’s done is done
You can’t hurt me now
Can’t hold me down
I’ve had enough
Oh lord your dead to me so I lay you down I lay you down to sleep
You can’t hang your chains on me
When your six feet deep
This heart ain’t yours to bleed
Now that yours no longer beats
Hallelujah I’m Over you yeah
I buried you oh lord your dead to me
Rest in peace
Rest in peace
Rest in peace
Lord you’re dead to me
Rest in peace
Rest in peace
Rest in peace
Rest in peace
Dorothy - 'Rest in Peace'
Dorothy 2022 North American Tour
March 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
March 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
March 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
March 26 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn
March 27 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada
March 28 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Downstairs
March 30 - New Orleans, La. @ Parish at HOB
April 01 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
April 02 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
April 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
April 05 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
April 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
April 08 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
April 09 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation
April 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 12 - Towson, Md. @ Recher
April 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Mickey’s Black Box
April 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater
April 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon
April 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise
April 21 - Portland, Maine @ Aura
April 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland
April 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ Bluestone
April 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews
April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
April 28 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
April 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
May 01 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic
May 02 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
May 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
May 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar
May 06 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live
May 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
May 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
May 11 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
May 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
May 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne
May 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewing
May 18 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Parish at HOB
May 27 - Napa Valley, Calif. @ BottleRock Festival