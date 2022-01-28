A few months after the release of "What's Coming to Me," Dorothy is back with a new single called "Rest in Peace," and has announced her forthcoming album Gifts From the Holy Ghost and an accompanying tour.

The video, which was directed by Nick Peterson and edited by Linda Strawberry, features Dorothy in three separate scenes — performing in front of her band, in a room with chains dangling from the ceiling and in the dark, draped in a black veil.

"‘RIP’ is about breaking free from oppression, burying demons, and reclaiming sovereignty and power," Dorothy said in a press release.

Gifts From the Holy Ghost serves as Dorothy's third studio album, and the follow-up to 2018's 28 Days in the Valley. So far, the two new tracks are a far cry from the previous record sonically, more closely resembling her 2016 debut Rockisdead — but packed with a more powerful punch. The singer recruited outside forces during the recording process, including Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen, former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook and more.

“I think this album is going to speak to a lot of people, it’s meant to be healing, unifying, eye-opening, ear-opening, heart-opening and celebratory,” Dorothy explained. “I wanted to make the realest album I could make, and I went in with the question, 'Does this make me feel alive? Does it make me feel free?' If a song didn’t give me chills or make my heart soar, then it didn’t make the cut.”

The album is due out this spring via Roc Nation. Until then, you can catch the rocker out on tour, which kicks off March 21 in San Diego, Calif. and runs through May. See the dates underneath the video, and get tickets here.

Dorothy, 'Rest in Peace' Lyrics

Blood on my hands what’s done is done

Left you by the road with the crows in the dust

Heart so hollow deep as a cave

One day I’ll be dancing on your grave

Takin it back the life you stole

Every little piece you took of my soul

Now I lay you down to sleep

And pray with the devil

You Rest In Peace You can’t hang your chains on me

When your six feet deep

This heart ain’t yours to bleed

Now that yours no longer beats

Hallelujah I’m Over you yeah

I buried you oh lord your dead to me

Rest in peace Black Umbrella

In the pouring rain

No preacher No prayer

To cry your name

A little to late to rightYour wrongs

No one laying roses on your bones

No tears no loving memories

Long is the road out of hell And the misery

So By my decree You can’t hang your chains on me

When your six feet deep

This heart ain’t yours to bleed

Now that yours no longer beats

Hallelujah I’m Over you yeah

I buried you oh lord your dead to me

Rest in peace You can’t hurt me now

Can’t hold me down

What’s done is done

You can’t hurt me now

Can’t hold me down

I’ve had enough

Oh lord your dead to me so I lay you down I lay you down to sleep You can’t hang your chains on me

When your six feet deep

This heart ain’t yours to bleed

Now that yours no longer beats

Hallelujah I’m Over you yeah

I buried you oh lord your dead to me

Rest in peace Rest in peace Rest in peace Lord you’re dead to me

Rest in peace

Rest in peace

Rest in peace Rest in peace

Dorothy 2022 North American Tour

March 21 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

March 22 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

March 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

March 26 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn

March 27 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada

March 28 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Downstairs

March 30 - New Orleans, La. @ Parish at HOB

April 01 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 02 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

April 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

April 05 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 06 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

April 08 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

April 09 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation

April 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 12 - Towson, Md. @ Recher

April 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Mickey’s Black Box

April 15 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

April 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon

April 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise

April 21 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

April 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland

April 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ Bluestone

April 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews

April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

April 28 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

April 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

May 01 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic

May 02 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

May 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar

May 06 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live

May 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

May 10 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

May 11 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

May 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne

May 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia St. Brewing

May 18 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Parish at HOB

May 27 - Napa Valley, Calif. @ BottleRock Festival