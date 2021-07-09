Dorothy’s ‘What’s Coming to Me’ Is a Spiritual Awakening

California rocker Dorothy has just dropped a new single called "What's Coming to Me," and it signifies a spiritual awakening for the singer, whose last album 28 Days in the Valley came out in 2018.

Dorothy's been teasing her third album for quite some time now on social media, comparing its sound more to her 2016 debut Rockisdead than the beachy, California vibes of 28 Days in the Valley. After checking out "What's Coming to Me," she's certainly not far off.

The song is a bluesy stomper with powerful vocals and an underlying message about addiction and mental health, which the vocalist has spoken openly about in the past. Whereas the songs from her previous record sounded more delicate as she was in the process of healing, this new era sounds as though she's revitalized and ready to retaliate against the forces that have damned her.

"['What's Coming to Me'] is a story about casting out a demon and getting redeemed — a metaphor for depression or addiction,” she said in a press release. “I think it’s something we can all relate to. Everyone’s struggling with something.”

The video, which was directed by Smashing Pumpkins collaborator Linda Strawberry, depicts the story of a woman battling demons and fighting for survival. Check it out below.

Dorothy has a handful of North American performances scheduled for 2021. See the itinerary on her website.

Dorothy - 'What's Coming to Me'

Dorothy, 'What's Coming to Me' Lyrics

I could feel it from the start

Thick, like fog,

It was the warning of a

Broken heart

Blinded by the lightning and the white-hot power of love

Rain and thunder

Washing me under

And I'm cursin' the skies above A storm is brewin' babe

I ain't got time to sit and pray

Because this life don't come free

I got what's mine comin' to me

I said a storm is brewin' babe

I ain't got time to sit and pray

Because this life don't come free

I got what's mine comin' to me Sugar, understand what's in store

So you'll be ready

Cus the breakin' levy

Bringin' water to your door A storm is brewin' babe

I ain't got time to sit and pray

Because this life don't come free

I got what's mine comin' to me

I said a storm is brewin' babe

I ain't got time to sit and pray

Because this life don't come free

I got what's mine comin' to me Love ain't patient

It's not kind

And true love waits

To rob you blind

I've braved this hurricane

And I got mine

Blowin' right back to me A storm is brewin' babe

I ain't got time to sit and pray

Because this life don't come free

I got what's mine comin' to me

I said a storm is brewin' babe

I ain't got time to sit and pray

Because this life don't come free

I got what's mine comin' to me