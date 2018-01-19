Dorothy Remains ‘Flawless’ on New Single, New Radkey + More

In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 19, 2018:

- Dorothy have set a March 9 street date for their new album, 28 Days in the Valley. The band just released the new song, "Flawless," which vocalist Dorothy Martin reveals is "about an ex who really did a number on me." Speaking about the disc, she added, "The record is still definitely bold, but it's happier. It's kind of like a butterfly coming out of the cocoon." Take a listen to "Flawless" and get your pre-orders here.

- Radkey are back with new music. The sibling rockers have penned the song "Not Smart" about their lives following a move to Kansas City and how hard the rock and roll grind can be. Take a listen to the track here.

- AWOLNATION continue their streak of interesting music videos, with the Ravi Dhar-directed clip for "Handyman" taking viewers on a time-bending journey through the moments of the characters' lives and seeing what could have been. Watch the video here and look for "Handyman" on the new AWOLNATION album Here Come the Runts.

- L.A. Guns will release their Made In Milan concert in CD, DVD and Blu-Ray formats on March 23 via Frontiers Music SRL. The set comes from the band's performance in the Italian city last year. Get your pre-orders in here.

- Kip Winger has a new box set en route consisting of his solo work. The Solo Box Set Collection includes This Conversation Seems Like a Dream, Down Incognito, Songs From the Ocean Floor and From the Moon to the Sun, as well as a bonus disc with a previously unreleased song and all the bonus tracks from the previous releases. Make your pre-order reservations here.

- Looks like Louisville is set as a rock music destination for years to come. Danny Wimmer Presents have announced a new 10-year pact with the city's Champions Park, building on the success of the Louder Than Life and Bourbon and Beyond festivals that already take place there. Get further details here.

- MGT offer a performance clip with a little more gothic flare for their new song "Every Little Dream." Watch the eye-catching video here and look for the Gemini Nyte album coming Feb. 23.

- Lethal Injektion have unleashed their new video for "No Turning Back," featuring a youngster emulating his favorite band and potentially portending his future. Watch the video here and look for the song on their Judgement Night disc.

- Are you ready for the "Devastation of the Nation"? That's the name of Aborted's upcoming North American trek, which will also feature Psycroptic, Ingested, Disentomb, Arkaik and Venom Prison, with Vale of Pnath and Signs of the Swarm rocking on select dates. The trek starts May 25 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Get more details here.