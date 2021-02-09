‘Down With the Sickness’ Cats Are Seriously Disturbed

Cats are so fluffy, cute, adorable and yes, also slightly evil and sinister. In fact, some of their darker tendencies have come out in a new video soundtracked by Disturbed's monster hit song "Down With the Sickness."

Sure, it's downright cute when a meek little kitten's meow (Hey Storky the cat) replaces David Draiman's animal noises, but the rest of the clip finds these feline felons causing all sorts of chaos. Storky actually became a TikTok sensation last month when his meow was added into a remix of the Disturbed song.

Whether it be an extra shove down the stairs, stealing food from another, tossing a plant on your pet parent or simply attacking their reflections in the mirror, it's safe to say these cats are down with the sickness. One of the cats scares the ever living bejeezus out someone at the end of the clip (yeah the one in the featured image, if you had any doubt).

While the kitty's are causing trouble, this was a labor of love for YouTuber Thebadbackpacker, who offered, "Thank you to Disturbed. This is so much more than just a cat video. Disturbed music has help me through some tough times in the past. Also the work they do for mental health awareness!" There's also the humorous disclaimer, "No cats where harmed in the making of this video although some feelings were I'm sure."

So kick back, rock out and enjoy some devious and dastardly antics from this cat crew with a Disturbed favorite for the soundtrack.

Disturbed Cats That Are Down With the Sickness