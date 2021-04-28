Download Festival 2022 Adds 70 Acts Including Deftones, Korn + Megadeth

One of Europe's major rock + metal fests, the Download Festival, has already been pushed to 2022, but when it returns what a lineup there will be joining in the fun. Download organizers have just revealed 70 additional acts joining the bill including Deftones, Korn and Megadeth.

It had already been previously announced that KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro would be the 2022 headliners when the festival returns to Donington Park on June 10-12, but the rest of the music weekend is now starting to take shape with a majority of the bands added already having stage assignments as well.

Deftones and Korn are among the Main Stage additions, with The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against, Theory, Black Label Society, Monster Truck, Those Damn Crows, The Raven Age, Powerwolf and Wayward Sons set to rock the Main Stage across the weekend.

Megadeth will be the Second Stage headliner on Friday Night (June 10) marking their first return to the Download Festival since 2016. Meanwhile Steel Panther intend to leave their mark on the Second Stage on Sunday (June 12). Others set to play the Second Stage include The Distillers, The Darkness, Airbourne, Skillet, Daughtry, Bush, Lacuna Coil, Ayron Jones, Of Mice & Men, Wednesday 13, Massive Wagons, The Last Internationale, and Control the Storm.

The Ghost Inside will make a triumphant return to Download's Avalanche Stage on Friday (June 10) with Funeral for a Friend locked in for the Avalanche Stage on Saturday (June 11) and punk icons Descendents closing out the Avalanche Stage on Sunday (June 12). Others newly announced playing the Avalanche Stage throughout the weekend include Boston Manor, Sleep Token, The Faim, Trash Boat, Marianas Trench, grandson, Holding Absence, Wargasm, Loathe, Press Club, Jamie Lenman, The Hara, Salem, Blackout Problems, Cemetery Sun, Dead Posey and Static Dress.

Electric Wizard headline the Dogtooth Stage on Friday (June 10) with Sepultura leading the way on Saturday (June 11). Other Dogtooth Stage bands include Blues Pills, Dying Fetus, Bleed From Within, Twin Temple, Venom Prison, Bokassa, Tempt, Fire From the Gods, AA Williams, Higher Power, Kill the Lights, Modern Error, Cellar Door Moon Crow, Lotus Eater, The Scratch, Dead Label, Phoxjaw, Anchor Lane, As Everything Unfolds, Temples on Mars and The Injester.

Simply put, Download 2022 is loaded! Tickets are on sale now at the festival website.