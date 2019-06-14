Download Festival is one of the U.K.'s biggest events of the summer, and it's happening right now. Today through Sunday, Donington Park is hosting Slipknot, Tool, Slayer, Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and more. Andy Copping, the festival's promoter, has spoken to Music Week about who he predicts the next wave of the festival's headliners will be.

“I look at bands that haven’t headlined the festival that definitely could and some have been around a while and some haven’t,” Copping explains. “Green Day – never headlined; Blink-182 – never headlined, Foo Fighters – never headlined. Alter Bridge, Disturbed and Deftones... Five Finger Death Punch have the potential."

He also recognizes the "younger element," citing bands such as Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Panic! At the Disco, Bring Me the Horizon and A Day to Remember.

Guns N' Roses boosted the festival's sales and popularity last summer, but Copping is pleased to say this weekend's round is on the same path for success. "We’ve had good years and we’ve had not so good years, but there is a hardcore collection of fans that come to Download regardless, which is great. We certainly don’t take it for granted and we really appreciate that loyalty," he adds.

