As if next year's Download Festival didn't boast an impressive enough lineup already, the scheduled 2022 installment of the British rock and metal event has now added even more bands. Shinedown, Code Orange, Mastodon, Volbeat, A Day to Remember, Black Veil Brides and others were newly announced for the fest on Thursday (Sept. 2).

They join an additional 70 acts — including Deftones, Korn and Megadeth — revealed as Download 2022 performers back in April, after news emerged that Download 2021 was canceled due to the pandemic. However, a pared-down Download Pilot fest took its place this summer.

"Your next Download 2022 announcement and day splits have landed," the fest shared on Twitter, "with @adtr, @VOLBEAT, @blackveilbrides, @Shinedown, @codeorangetoth & more added to the line up! Secure your weekend & instalment plan tickets now before prices increase on 1st October."

Download 2022 is set to take place at the festival's usual stomping grounds of Donington Park in Leicestershire, England, from June 10–June 12. Friday (June 10) will host performances from KISS, A Day to Remember, Black Veil Brides, The Distillers, The Ghost Inside, Electric Wizard and many more. Saturday (June 11) will see shows from Iron Maiden, Deftones, Shinedown, Megadeth, Mastodon, Code Orange, Funeral for a Friend, Sepultura and several others. The final day, Sunday (June 12), will sport gigs by Biffy Clyro, Korn, Volbeat, Steel Panther, The Darkness, Descendents, Myles Kennedy and more rocking acts.

Get more information about Download Festival at downloadfestival.co.uk. Tickets for the 2022 fest, including multi-day package deals with various camping options, are available now.