On Sunday, Nov. 6, Metallica stormed the stage at Hard Rock Live, a 7,000-seat theater in Hollywood, Fla., for an absolutely unforgettable night. For nearly two hours, Metallica tore through their early catalog as they paid tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula.

To call it a special night would be a severe understatement. Metallica limited their song selection to tracks from Kill 'Em All and Ride the Lightning, along with two cover songs—"Blitzkrieg" and "Am I Evil?"—that they regularly played at their early concerts. The studio versions of the covers were on the B-side of the single for "Creeping Death" released in 1984 and were also included on Elektra's '88 reissue of Kill 'Em All.

As awesome as the setlist was, even more awesome was the fact that Metallica sounded, objectively, great. The sound inside Hard Rock Live was dialed in and all four band members were performing with a distinct intensity and energy. In fact, as the show ended, Robert Trujillo told the crowd this was the most fun he's ever had playing with Metallica.

Not surprisingly, fans on Metallica's social media have been raving about the concert, too. One person said, succinctly, "Best concert I've ever been to," while another exclaimed, "This show was a religious experience." The sound of the show has been a common topic amongst fans, too, as someone shared on Facebook, "Guys played tight. Great sounding venue."

Now, whether you were there in-person or at home wishing you were, the Metallica Family can re-live the experience of this show over and over thanks to the band's ongoing archival efforts.

You can stream and download Metallica's set at Hard Rock Live at LiveMetallica.com and via nugs.net; fans can also pre-order a physical CD copy of the show here, too.

Metallica - Hard Rock Live - 2022 LiveMetallica.com, Blackened Recordings loading...

Given the nature of this concert and the absence of major hits like "Enter Sandman" and "Master of Puppets," there were plenty of rare and unique experiences. For instance, this was only the seventh time that Metallica performed "No Remorse" in the last decade. Not only that, but they played the full version of the song, which is even more uncommon.

Their cover of Blitzkrieg's "Blitzkrieg" doesn't often find its way into their setlist, either; the performance of it at Hard Rock Live was just the fourth time they pulled it out in the last 10 years. Then there are songs like "The Call of Ktulu," which they've been playing since 1983, but have only performed it live 85 times, or "Trapped Under Ice," which they've played a mere 28 times between 1984-2022.

Get our free mobile app

With the conclusion of this highly-anticipated old-school show, Metallica have one remaining concert left on the 2022 calendar. They are playing the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 16, for this year's Helping Hands Concert and Auction, benefiting their All Within My Hands Foundation. Similar to the Zazula tribute concert, tickets for All Within My Hands quickly sold out, but you can still get details on the show here.

Metallica's Official Setlist — Nov. 6, 2022 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood Florida

See Magnificent Photos From Metallica's 2022 Jonny and Marsha Zazula Tribute Show Taking it back!