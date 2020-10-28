DragonForce’s Herman Li Suspended From Twitch + Doesn’t Know Why

DragonForce's Herman Li has been suspended by Twitch, the popular video streaming outlet on which he regularly engages with fans in a range of guitar-centric segments.

As of press time (Oct 28), the guitarist was not made aware why his count was removed by Twitch, who have been notoriously aggressive in their pursuit of clamping down on copyrighted material, even if the material is being performed by its originator (re: Herman Li playing DragonForce songs).

Historically, Twitch does not comment on decisions made by its moderators, even in the event of bans and suspensions.

Li tweeted yesterday (Oct. 27), "My Twitch channel is currently suspended. Today I will be streaming on YouTube instead." Many of Li's Twitch videos have also been shared on DragonForce's YouTube channel, such as writing a song in the style of Sabaton in 10 minutes to offering advice on being a professional musician.

A report from Dextero speculated that the reason for the suspension could be related to the DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act), which has resulted in a litany of Twitch users getting hit with strikes for copyright violations.

Li had previously commented on this earlier in the year. "We know all these crazy things are happening on Twitch, people getting banned, people getting taken down, DMCA, I can tell you, you can play any song from the latest DragonForce album, Extreme Power Metal, and you will not get a strike," said Li in June. "I assure you, you will be [okay]. Because we are very good friends with our people from the record label, who also love Twitch, so you will not have a problem."

DragonForce 2021 U.S. Tour Dates With Unleash the Archers + Visions of Atlantic

March 12 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

March 13— Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

March 19 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

March 20 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

March 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

March 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues

March 24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

March 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue