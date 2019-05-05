Watch DragonForce Live Stream New Video Shoot

Bands shooting videos is nothing new, but it's rare that you get to look behind the curtain as the video shoot is happening. DragonForce are giving you that opportunity this morning (May 5) as guitarist Herman Li will be live streaming during the video shoot.

The group is teaming up with director Ivan Colic and producer Stanimir Lukic on location in Belgrade, Serbia to shoot the video for the still undisclosed lead single from their forthcoming album.

The stream will take place via Li's Twitch account, and you can access it here at 11AM ET / 8AM PT (or 4PM in the U.K.). You'll also have the opportunity to interact with the band members during the shoot.

"We're really excited to be recording again after finishing one of our biggest tour cycles ever. The new album will have a lot of surprises that both old and new fans will really enjoy," said Li about their upcoming release. Their eight studio album is expected to drop before the end of the year.

At present, the band has only a handful of tour dates on their schedule, with the lone U.S. performance coming aboard Megadeth's Megacruise in October. However, they will likely add dates as their new album approaches. Stay up to date with their touring here.