Dream Theater have announced a series of online album listening parties that will begin by going over one of the band's benchmark releases, 1999's Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory. The inaugural virtual gathering between the group and its fans will take place next Friday (June 12) via Twitter.

That means listeners will be able to share their thoughts and recollections about the album at the same time band members offer some insight. Released at a pivotal point in Dream Theater's career, Metropolis Pt. 2 was the act's first concept album and pushed its prog-rock mastery to new sonic heights.

"We are excited to announce the first in a series of Twitter listening parties for our studio albums!" the band relayed in a tweet last month. "On June 12 at 6 PM EST, join us in experiencing our 1999 album." Some more specific instructions about the listening parties followed Dream Theater's initial tweet:

"Fans can start playing the album at the appropriate time, and they'll be able to communicate on Twitter using the hashtag #DreamTheaterListeningParty. Simultaneously, Dream Theater members will take to their Twitter outpost (@dreamtheaternet) and will be 'tweeting content throughout.'"

Ready to virtually rock out with Dream Theater and have an online correspondence regarding the band's albums? Now's the chance. Fire up your turntables, digital audio players or mobile devices and get ready to dive deep with the group into Metropolis Pt. 2 later this month.

For longtime Dream Theater fans, it's sure to be a party filled with some "Strange Deja Vu."