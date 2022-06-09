Dream Theater’s John Petrucci Announces New Special Edition of Signature Bourbon

Just over one year ago, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci unveiled Rock the Barrel, a signature bourbon whiskey made in collaboration with Iron Smoke Distillery. Now, the second edition of the spirit, simply dubbed Rock the Barrel 2, has been announced.

The first batch made last year sold out in less than 18 hours, so fans who missed out on that opportunity will have another chance to lay claim to the prog guitar extraordinaire's signature bourbon whiskey, which this time carries an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 93 proof, compared to the robust 120-proof of the initial offering.

That's no arbitrary number either — it was selected to honor the year Petrucci and his wife Rena were married (1993), making this special edition release all the more special.

"I am beyond excited for the launch of Rock The Barrel 2 and the opportunity to once again collaborate with owner Tommy Brunett, Skully and the amazing whiskey artisans over at Iron Smoke Distillery," says John Petrucci.

He continues, "Drawing from our experience while creating the original RTB 120-proof limited run, Iron Smoke master distiller Drew Wescott has once again made one of the most amazing bourbons I have ever tasted, this time sitting at 93 proof making it the perfect whiskey for any occasion. Whether you're a casual whiskey drinker or top-shelf bourbon aficionado, I can’t wait for all of you to try RTB 2 and experience all of its delicious nuances and complexities. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!”

Brunett, Iron Smoke's founder and CEO, offers, "We knew we crushed it with John on the first batch but for the second batch, we wanted to make it memorable in a different way. A lower proof with higher expectations. This batch is a life changer! Getting to know John through this process has been an amazing experience personally and professionally. He’s a great human being and a true perfectionist - we really align in thought, work ethic and family life. Throw music in there and you can see why I call John one of those ‘brothers from another mother.'"

Bottles go on sale at 12PM ET today (June 9) at the Iron Smoke Distillery website. Purchases are limited to four bottles per customer.

John Petrucci's Rock the Barrel 2 Signature Bourbon Whiskey

John Petrucci's 'Rock the Barrel 2' Signature Bourbon Iron Smoke Distillery loading...

John Petrucci's 'Rock the Barrel 2' Signature Bourbon Iron Smoke Distillery loading...