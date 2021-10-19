Navigating touring while COVID remains a concern amongst bands and their audiences can be a tricky thing, and it can definitely yield some strong opinions. Just last month, Dream Theater joined a growing number of acts pushing their touring once again into 2022, but as guitarist John Petrucci reveals in a new interview with Sonic Perspectives, the decision was not a unanimous one.

"In light of current instabilities to touring that remain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel confident that this is the right decision," stated the band at the time in their statement to fans. "Know that we are as disappointed as you are that we will have to wait a little longer to bring Dream Theater music to you live. We miss performing for you all and can’t wait until we can be on stage bringing our new album and fan-favorites to you."

They added, "This was an extraordinarily challenging decision to make but needed to be done after taking into consideration the varying local mandates across North America. In an effort to present the absolute most complete and engaging Dream Theater experience that our fans around the globe have come to expect, we feel we are all best served to postpone all touring activities to early 2022."

The tour shift was not ideal as Dream Theater's A View From the Top of the World is arriving this Friday (Oct. 22), while touring was expected to follow on Oct. 28. The band has stated that they were trying to reschedule for "early 2022" and they already have a spring tour booked for Europe, but so far the rescheduled dates have not been revealed.

Speaking to the idea of it being "an extraordinarily challenging decision" to postpone the dates, Petrucci offered more insight into the decision with Sonic Perspectives (as heard below and transcribed by Blabbermouth): "Well, it's an unfortunate decision. John [Myung] and I really wanted to tour, and are dying to tour — dying to get out there and support the record. And unfortunately, we couldn't convince the other guys that it was safe. So, it wasn't a unanimous decision, unfortunately."

He added, "It's frustrating for me, because everything has opened up and concerts are going on, and theaters and arenas and clubs and everything is open. Bands are out there, and a lot of my friends are touring successfully. And there are ways to do it safely, which we were very prepared to do. But, like I said, we couldn't convince the other guys it'd be safe, and so we had to push it off. I'm the type of person where I hate disappointing people, I hate disappointing our fans. So, it was definitely an unfortunate decision."

While the album is due this week, fans will have a period to digest it before the band eventually hits the road in 2022. Stay tuned to the band's website for updates on the run.

Dream Theater's John Petrucci Speaks With Sonic Perspectives