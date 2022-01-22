Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess Recalls Meat Loaf Audition Story

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess recently posted a video to YouTube in memoriam of Meat Loaf, recalling his audition for the rock icon in the late '80s. Rudess plays the piano to "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" while images of Meat Loaf performing are seen in the reflection of his piano. You can watch the video below.

In the description of the video, Rudess writes, "In the late '80s, I was asked to audition for Meat Loaf. I had about a day to prep. We didn't have streaming services and couldn't access sheet music on Google in those days. So I ran out and bought a few Meat Loaf CDs and transcribed the songs I needed to learn for the audition. I practiced a few songs from Bat Out of Hell and some other Meat Loaf hits and felt fairly prepared walking into the room.

"We were kind of broke at the time and this job, besides being super cool to play with Meat Loaf and his excellent band, could provide much needed financial relief," he continues. "I'm thinking, 'I nailed it. It's going to happen.' After the audition, Meat Loaf turns to me and says, 'Man, what is someone as talented as you doing auditioning for a fat fuck like me? You belong in Carnegie Hall, not on my stage.' I didn't get the job, but that's OK. Other good things were about to happen... RIP Meat Loaf."

"RIP Meatloaf/My Audion"

Meat Loaf died Thursday (Jan. 20) at the age of 74. Many rockers have since shared tributes, condolences and remembrances surrounding the entertainer. Loudwire extends our condolences to the Aday family and all who were close with the rock legend.