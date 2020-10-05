Watch a Drunk Dude Scream Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in the Back of a Cop Car

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is the ultimate drinking song, especially when it’s belted out from the back of a cop car. In this throwback video, one hammered individual was caught on camera singing the full Queen song after being arrested, nearly blowing out his vocal cords as he screamed the “For meeeee!” part of the song’s second movement.

Back in the simple ol’ days — 2011 — a Canadian man was pulled over for drunk driving while cruising through Edson, Alberta. Robert Wilkinson reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test after being stopped by police, leading to his arrest and subsequent drunken karaoke session in the back of a cop car, which was caught entirely on film.

Once Wilkinson was scheduled to attend court in 2012, the 29-year-old showed up wearing sunglasses, a Viking helmet and a NASA shirt which read, “I need my space.” He was sentenced to pay a $1,400 fine and was prohibited from driving for one year.”

After the video of the drunken Queen crooner went viral, the original YouTube video (which is now deleted) accumulating over nine million views, Wilkinson was reportedly fired from his job at the local recycling plant. Wilkinson added that his life had become a “slow burning hell” following the clip going viral.

In 2013, the wasted YouTube favorite actually ran to be the mayor of Edson, but lost the two-man race after receiving just 15 percent of the vote.

Thankfully, Wilkinson received $1,000 from an American cable network after his “Bohemian” singalong clip was featured on World’s Dumbest Criminals. [via Huffington Post]