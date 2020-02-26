Metal is wonderfully stupid at times, and once all the good band names such as Black Sabbath and Metal Duck were taken, groups around the world were forced to scramble for something original. Originality doesn't always mean quality, but when it comes to these 10 bands, we're eternally thankful for their wonderfully weird (and gross) names.

Straight out of a metal band name generator, you'll see plenty of goregrind and mathcore on this list, including one act who got legitimately huge despite their inability to fit their name on a T-shirt. This list is most certainly NSFW due to offensive band names and imagery, but we highly encourage you to blast these songs at the office... nobody will understand the lyrics anyway.

Check out the 10 Dumbest, and Therefore Best, Metal Band Names of the Millennium below.