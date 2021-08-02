ZZ Top's Dusty Hill contributed some singing to the band's recent studio recordings at some point before the bassist and co-vocalist died at age 72 last week, bandleader Billy Gibbons has revealed.

Hill died in his sleep July 27–28, a band statement said. The bluesy rock veterans had already been performing with a substitute due to Hill's health and were continuing their North American tour scheduled through 2022. When Hill died, ZZ Top canceled their July 28 show out of respect for the late bass player — they're otherwise carrying on as part of a promise Gibbons made to Hill.

And as far as ZZ Top studio work is concerned, Gibbons told Variety July 29 that "just within the last couple of months, we were reviewing a couple of the rough tracks that were starting to come together from the sessions that we were conducting just a few months ago."

Songs with Hill's vocals are there, although they "require some completion," the ZZ Top founder shared. "I think the luck of the draw was, I handed Dusty a couple of lyric sheets, and I said, 'Hey, see if you can make heads or tails out of this,'" Gibbons remembered. "He said, 'Can I sing it?' I said, 'Dusty, you could sing the calendar if you wanted to — people would love it.' He goes, 'Hey, that’s not a bad idea. If we ever get back to go to work, can we add the calendar into the show? I know all the words.' I said, 'Get in there. Go sing.' So, yeah, we've got a couple of things [with Dusty singing lead] that'll make sense."

In concert, ZZ Top guitar tech Elwood Francis took up the bass last month after Hill had to leave the tour due to a hip injury. Days later, Hill died at his home in Houston. Francis will presumably stay in the onstage position at least until the band's current tour wraps up.

Still, Hill "did the first two" shows of the tour, Gibbons explained. "And then he requested dismissing himself. He said, 'Yeah, let me go check this out.' And of course I said, 'Hey, man, health is number one. Go do your thing.' And I could tell through those first two valiant attempts, if he's not giving it 110 percent, he was the first one to kind of say, 'Gee whiz. Let's go take care of this.'"

ZZ Top's most recent album, La Futura, emerged in 2012. See dates below and get tickets at zztop.com.

Aug. 3 – Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Paris Coliseum

Aug. 6 – Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 – Washington, Mo. @ Town and Country Fair

Aug. 8 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 12 – Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center

Aug. 14 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino

Aug. 15 – Grande Ronde, Ore. @ Spirit Mountain Casino

Aug. 17 – Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Maryville, Wash. @ Tulalip Amphitheater

Aug. 20 – Lewiston, Idaho @ Clearwater River Casino

Aug. 21 – Missoula, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green

Sept. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 14 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

Sept. 15 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ AE PowerHouse

Sept. 17 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Casino

Sept. 18 – Pryor, Okla. @ Born and Raised Festival

Sept. 19 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 21 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 22 – Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park

Sept. 23 – Frederick, Md. @ Frederick Fairgrounds

Sept. 25 – Watertown, N.Y. @ Watertown Fairgrounds

Sept. 26 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center

Sept. 28 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ Performing Arts Center

Sept. 30 – Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

Oct. 1 – Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Oct. 2 – Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget

Oct. 4 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 10 – Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort

Oct. 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Nov. 6 – Key West, Fla. @ Key West Amphitheater

Nov. 7 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock

Nov. 9 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock

Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock International

Nov. 13 – Fort Myers, Fla. @ Mann Hall

Nov. 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

Nov. 16 – Melbourne, Fla. @ King Center

Nov. 17 – Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater

Nov. 20 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Cape Fear CC

Nov. 21- Durham, N.C. @ Performing Arts Center

Nov. 23 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre

Nov. 27 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center

Nov. 28 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center

Dec. 3 – Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort and Hotel

Dec. 4 – Shreveport, La. @ Municipal Auditorium

Dec. 5 – Wichita Falls, Texas @ Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 7 – Abilene, Texas @ Taylor County Coliseum

Dec. 11 – El Paso, Texas @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Dec. 12 – Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Center

April 23, 2022 – Abbotsford, Canada @ Sports Centre

April 24, 2022 – Penticton, Canada @ South Okanagen

April 26, 2022 – Kamloops, Canada @ Sandman Centre

April 27, 2022 – Lethbridge, Canada @ ENMAX Centre

April 29, 2022 – Saskatoon, Canada @ SaskTel Center

April 30, 2022 – Enoch, Canada @ River Tree Casino

May 3, 2022 – Brandon, Canada @ Keystone Centre

May 4, 2022 – Niagara Falls, Canada @ Fallsview

May 8, 2022 – Laval, Canada @ Place Bell

May 10, 2022 – Halifax, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

May 13, 2022 – St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre

May 14, 2022 – St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre