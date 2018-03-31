The March for Our Lives drew some mixed reaction after taking place last weekend in cities across the country, and one of the seemingly bigger opponents of the action in the aftermath was Eagles of Death Metal vocalist Jesse Hughes. The singer's social media post drew widespread attention after questioning the reasoning of those protesting, calling it "pathetic and disgusting" and stating that those taking days of from school to protest were insulting the memory of those killed.

After facing criticism from the post and follow-up posts where he initially appeared to be having a laugh at those making negative comments, Hughes eventually took down the original post and suggested he might start up a separate account for his political views. But time offers some perspective and Hughes has filmed an apology video that can be seen above.

"Recently I made some posts on Instagram that did not communicate how I feel about a variety of topics," says Hughes. "What I'd intended to be a statement about the highjacking by any side of the aisle of the beautiful agenda of the movement of our nation's youth came off seeming like a mean-spirited attack and slight of the youth themselves and even a personal attack of its leadership. I wanted to be clear, I never wanted that to happen. I never intended to impugn the youth of America and this beautiful thing they accomplished."

He continues, "I am truly sorry. I did not mean to hurt anyone or cause any harm. As someone who has watched their friends shot in front of their eyes and seen people killed that they loved, I should've handled this a lot more maturely and responsibly and I did not do that and I messed up. And I hope that you are able to forgive me, but please know that I did not mean to do what it seems like it was I was doing."